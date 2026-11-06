Rotex Group Unveils Its New Brand Identity, Marking the Next Chapter in Its Engineering Journey

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Rotex Group, an engineering company with a legacy dating back to 1967, has unveiled its refreshed brand identity under the positioning 'Empowering Flow Intelligence,' marking a significant milestone in its evolution and future ambitions. Revealed at Rotex: The Next Chapter, an event held at The Leela Mumbai on October 31, 2026, the new brand identity reflects the company's continued focus on precision engineering, application expertise and solutions designed around evolving industrial needs.

The brand evolution represents more than a visual refresh. It articulates Rotex's ambition to strengthen its position as an engineering and solutions partner, bringing together its manufacturing heritage, fluid-control expertise and understanding of demanding industrial applications to address increasingly complex customer requirements.

Nearly six decades of engineering evolution

Advertisement

Founded in 1967, Rotex has evolved alongside changing industrial requirements and advances in automation. From its beginnings in textile machinery manufacturing to its entry into solenoid valves and fluid control, the company has continuously developed its engineering capabilities and expanded its presence across industries and markets.

Today, Rotex manufactures fluid control systems and related automation products for applications across industries including oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power and other process-driven sectors. The company also serves automotive applications through specialised engineering capabilities. Its journey has been shaped by manufacturing expansion, product development, international growth and the strengthening of quality and certification capabilities.

Commenting on the brand evolution, Nirav Shah, Director of Rotex Automation Limited said:

Advertisement

"Rotex's journey since 1967 has been driven by engineering excellence and continuous evolution. With 'Empowering Flow Intelligence', we are building on this strong foundation to advance our capabilities, strengthen customer partnerships and address the evolving demands of industries across India and global markets."

Empowering Flow Intelligence: A forward-looking brand philosophy

At the heart of the new positioning is a broader view of what effective flow control can enable. 'Empowering Flow Intelligence' brings together three central ideas: precision engineering, intelligent control and application expertise.

Advertisement

For Rotex, flow control goes beyond managing the movement of fluids or gases. It is about helping systems perform as intended, supporting operational reliability and addressing the specific demands of each application. The positioning reflects the company's commitment to combining engineering knowledge and application understanding to deliver solutions aligned with customer needs.

Sharing the brand perspective, Mitali Shah, Director, Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Pvt Ltd, said:

"Our new identity reflects more than a visual transformation; it represents the evolution of Rotex and our vision for the future. We want to build a more unified, contemporary brand that communicates our engineering strengths, customer commitment and ambition to create lasting value."

One identity across industries and markets

Rotex serves customers across diverse industrial environments, spanning fluid control in process industries and specialised automotive applications. The refreshed identity creates a more cohesive expression of the company's capabilities across these areas, reinforcing a shared commitment to engineering excellence and a consistent brand experience across customer and partner engagements.

The brand evolution also supports Rotex's ambition to deepen relationships with customers and channel partners, strengthen its recognition in international markets and communicate its engineering expertise with greater clarity.

The unveiling brought together Rotex's leadership, stakeholders and invited guests to celebrate the company's engineering journey and mark the beginning of its next chapter.

As Rotex moves forward, its focus remains on building on its established capabilities, strengthening customer and partner relationships, and pursuing opportunities across domestic and international markets.

Nearly six decades of engineering. One future in flow.

With 'Empowering Flow Intelligence,' Rotex brings its engineering heritage and future ambitions together under a brand positioning designed to reflect the demands of today's applications and the possibilities ahead.

About Rotex Group

Founded in 1967, Rotex Group manufactures fluid control systems and related automation products for industrial and specialised applications. With a presence in more than 83 countries, the company serves industries including oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power and automotive. Rotex combines engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities and application knowledge to develop control solutions for demanding operating environments.

For more information, visit https://rotexautomation.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)