VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 27: Blume Ventures has led a ₹70 crore (approximately US$8.5 million) Series A in ROTORIS, the independent watch house imagined in India and sold by invitation through its Registry.

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The round also saw participation from 9Unicorns and Centricity, which brought in a group of family offices including Diwakar Goel, Global Head of Data at BlackRock; Atul Singh, former Group President, Asia Pacific, at Coca-Cola; and Adhiraj Burman of the Dabur family. Actor and television host Rannvijay Singha also invested.

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The capital will go into research and development, expanded production, and a growing Rotoris House footprint in India and abroad.

The founding chapter of 2,100 numbered timepieces sold out within days of launch in February 2026. Close to 100,000 people have since registered for access, and 40% of demand comes from outside India, across the US, Dubai and Australia.

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Built for the next generation of collectors

ROTORIS is made for a new kind of collector: ambitious, well travelled, and moved by design over the name on the dial. For many owners, a ROTORIS is their first serious watch, chosen for the design, the stone, the story, and the knowledge that few others will be wearing it. Pieces like Manifesta and Astonia have become calling cards for a generation that would rather discover the next great house than inherit someone else's.

Manifesta sets each dial in natural stone, from lapis lazuli and imperial jade to white mother of pearl and pietersite, so no two are alike. Astonia is a 42mm chronograph in steel, titanium and carbon, built around a Swiss movement. Every chapter is named and its run size published. Numbered pieces carry their own number on the caseback and ship with their own documentation, and prices are held.

Every timepiece is assembled and tested by hand at the RotorisAtelier, the house's assembly unit in India, fitted with machinery from Switzerland. Its assembly processes were set up under the guidance of Swiss horologists whose careers span Patek Philippe, IWC and Tiffany & Co. Movements are Swiss and Japanese, chosen per collection and stated openly.

"The design creates the desire, but the engineering, assembly and attention to detail earn the trust. We are building both sides of Rotoris with the same level of intention," said Prerna Gupta, Co-founder, ROTORIS.

"A ROTORIS is a symbol of ambition, worn on the wrist. Our owners have already achieved a great deal, and they are still building, still moving, still becoming. They want the one object they wear every day to carry that. Many of them live in New York, which is why Rotoris House is going there," said Aakash Anand, Co-founder, ROTORIS.

"Today's ambitious professionals, wherever they live, want a watch that marks their arrival. Aakash and Prerna have already shown they can build a brand that people line up for. We are backing their vision to make an Indian brand shine amongst global icons, and the timing has never been better," said Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures.

"We backed Aakash and Prerna in their first round, and we are proud to back them again, alongside the family offices we brought into this one," said Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, founder, 9Unicorns.

ROTORIS was co-founded by Aakash Anand, who previously built and scaled Bella Vita through to a full exit, and Prerna Gupta, who leads the house. Prerna brings a deep understanding of premium brand-building, client experience and the detail it takes to turn an object into something people desire.

Watches are the first chapter. The longer ambition is a house from India, known for its design and the desire it creates.

About Rotoris

Rotoris is an independent challenger luxury watch house founded by Prerna Gupta and Aakash Anand and headquartered in Gurugram. Guided by the philosophy "Become More," it releases named, numbered editions with published run sizes, sold by invitation through the Rotoris Registry. Every timepiece is assembled and quality-checked at the Rotoris Atelier in Gurugram, and clients are received by appointment at RotorisHouse. rotoris.com

About Blume Ventures

Blume Ventures is an early-stage India-focused venture fund that backs startups with both funding and active mentoring. Blume typically invests in Seed and Series A rounds in tech-led startups led by founders obsessed with solving hard problems for the Indian market and from India for the world.

Blume has an AUM (Assets Under Management) of over $800 million across five core funds and continuity and opportunity vehicles, managed by an investment team based across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, GIFT City, and San Francisco. Some of the leading startups Blume has backed include Purplle, Cashify, Ultrahuman, Spinny, slice, Turtlemint, and Servify.

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