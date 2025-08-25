Routes 2 Roots and Max India Foundation Host Residential Art Camp for School Students

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 25: Routes 2 Roots, in collaboration with Max India Foundation (MIF), successfully organized a three-day residential art camp for students from 18 schools across Gurgaon and Noida. The camp, held from August 23rd to 25th at Panchsheel Balak School, Noida, provided young learners a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in art and culture under the mentorship of renowned artists. The initiative aimed to make education more inclusive and inspiring by combining learning with creativity. Participating students engaged in hands-on workshops in sketching, watercolor, and oil painting, guided by eminent artists including Mr. Bhaskar Singha, Kangkan Barman, Gautam Partho Roy, Anoop Kumar Srivastava, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, and Santanu Sarkar.

One of the highlights of the camp was the exhibition of artworks created by the students, displayed on the final day. The paintings were later gifted to the participating schools as a symbol of creativity and collaboration.

On August 25th, the auditorium of Panchsheel Balak School hosted a Kathak workshop led by Ragini Maharaj, granddaughter of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj, along with her troupe. Their captivating performance, which included an invocation on Lord Shiva and an energetic piece on Krishna’s Holi, enthralled an audience of nearly 1,000 students and teachers.

As part of its cultural education program, Routes 2 Roots also distributed musical instruments, including harmoniums, to the participating schools to enhance their involvement in the NGO’s nationwide digital learning classes.

The camp not only nurtured artistic expression but also encouraged critical thinking, aesthetic awareness, and cultural appreciation among students.

Participating Schools Included: Mahamaya Balika Inter College, Modern Public School (Gurgaon), Gyandeep Model Secondary School, Panchsheel Balak Inter College, Venus Public School, M R Public School, Gautam Budh Balak Inter College, R V M High School, SVM Public School, Savitri Bai Phule Balika Inter College, Rashtriya Vidya Mandir High School, Government Senior Secondary Schools (Bhora Kalan, Karola, Kassan), Cambridge International School, Bal Sagar Public School, and Mother Teresa Public School.

