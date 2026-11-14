ROX Hi-Tech Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE: ROXHITECH), an AI-led digital transformation and enterprise technology solutions provider, has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(₹ in Lakh, except EPS and margins)

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* Total Income: ₹14,435.71 in H1 FY27, compared to ₹10,583.46 in H1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 36.40%.

* EBITDA: ₹2,046.85 in H1 FY27, compared to ₹1,364.45 in H1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 50.01%.

* EBITDA Margin: 14.18% in H1 FY27, compared to 12.89% in H1 FY26, an improvement of 129 bps.

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* Net Profit: ₹1,189.45 in H1 FY27, compared to ₹810.18 in H1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 46.81%.

* Net PAT Margin: 8.24% in H1 FY27, compared to 7.66% in H1 FY26, an improvement of 58 bps.

* EPS: ₹5.16 in H1 FY27, compared to ₹3.55 in H1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 45.35%.

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ORDER BOOK AND KEY ORDERS

* The Company reported an order book of ₹75 crores as of September 30, 2026.

* MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jim Rakesh, Managing Director, ROX Hi-Tech Limited, said:

“We continue to help customers use AI, cloud and automation to improve operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity and build scalable digital infrastructure. Our recent partner recognitions from Cisco and SS&C Blue Prism, together with industry awards received during the half year, further demonstrate our capabilities across secure networking, intelligent automation and enterprise infrastructure.

Supported by our diversified solutions portfolio, established technology partnerships and long-standing customer relationships, we remain focused on capitalising on opportunities in India's digital transformation market while maintaining a balanced approach towards growth investments and shareholder returns.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* Cisco Preferred Partner: The Company was recognised as a Cisco Preferred Networking Partner and Cisco Preferred Security Partner, Cisco’s highest partner designation.

* SS&C Blue Prism WorkHQ Foundation Partner: The Company was recognised as an SS&C Blue Prism WorkHQ Foundation Partner, deepening its expertise in intelligent and agentic automation.

* CMMI Services Maturity Level 3: The Company’s Automation & SAP Transformation Services Unit achieved CMMI Services Maturity Level 3, valid through September 29, 2029.

* Credit Rating: CRISIL Ratings assigned a rating of CRISIL BBB-/Stable to the Company’s long-term bank facilities of ₹125 crore and a rating of CRISIL A3 to its short-term bank facilities.

* Industry Recognition: The Company received the Gold Category award at the CII National Shining MSME Awards 2026, was honoured as Digital Transformation Partner at the Data Center Champion Awards 2026, and received the Tech & Digital Transformation Award at the CIMSME Aatmanirbhar MSME & Startup Awards 2026.

* Expansion: The Company inaugurated a new office at ELCOT SEZ, Trichy, to enhance delivery capabilities and support its expanding workforce.

* Dividend: The Company completed the payment of a dividend of ₹1 per equity share for FY26, aggregating approximately ₹2.39 crore, on October 12, 2026.

ABOUT ROX HI-TECH LIMITED

ROX Hi-Tech Limited is an AI-led digital transformation company and enterprise technology solutions provider, enabling enterprises to modernise their IT infrastructure through integrated technology solutions. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning Digital Workplace, Intelligent Workspace, Enterprise Infrastructure, Hybrid Datacentre, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, AI-led Network & Security, ERP, Automation, and Artificial Intelligence.

Leveraging strong domain expertise, technology partnerships and customer-centric approach, ROX delivers integrated technology solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity, optimise IT environments and accelerate digital transformation. The Company continues to expand its market presence across industries by delivering scalable, secure, and innovation-driven technology solutions that create long-term value for customers and stakeholders.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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