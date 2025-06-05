ROX Hi-Tech Reports H2 FY25 Consolidated Revenue of Rs190.14 Cr

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE - ROXHITECH), a customer-centric IT solutions provider, has announced its Audited Financial Results for the H2 FY25 and FY25.

Key Financial highlights:

Advertisement

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights - FY25

Total Income: Rs190.14 Cr

Advertisement

EBITDA: Rs 31.82 Cr

EBITDA Margin: 16.74%

Net Profit: Rs19.93 Cr

Net Profit Margin: 10.48%

Diluted EPS: Rs8.73

Standalone Key Financial Highlights - FY25

Total Income: Rs189.19 Cr | YoY: 7.19%

EBITDA: Rs 31.21 Cr

EBITDA Margin: 16.49%

Net Profit: Rs19.32 Cr

Net Profit Margin: 10.21%

Diluted EPS: Rs8.46

Standalone Key Financial Highlights - H2 FY25

Total Income: Rs104.39 Cr | YoY: 5.28%

EBITDA: Rs 10.73 Cr

EBITDA Margin: 10.28%

Net Profit: Rs9.11 Cr

Net Profit Margin: 8.73%

Diluted EPS: Rs3.99

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, "ROX Hi-Tech's focus on strategic growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation continues to drive our forward momentum.

We have significantly strengthened our global footprint with the incorporation of new subsidiaries in Denmark, California, and Mauritius. These strategic expansions enhance our ability to align with regional opportunities in enterprise software, IT consulting, and system integration.

Our execution capabilities were further validated with a Rs40 crore order book in digital transformation projects from enterprise clients. These engagements focus on application, network, and security management--key pillars in today's digital-first landscape.

A standout achievement this half was our partnership with Indocool Composites Pvt. Ltd. to implement the GROW with SAP program, reinforcing our leadership in enterprise transformation. Additionally, our recent membership in the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) reflects our commitment to deeper industry collaboration and thought leadership within India's evolving IT ecosystem.

These milestones not only underscore our strategic direction but also position us to capitalize on emerging opportunities in a rapidly transforming digital world. We remain dedicated to delivering sustainable value, fostering client trust, and accelerating innovation with clarity and precision."

Highlights for H2 FY25 (October 2024 - March 2025)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)