Royal Canin urges pet owners to look beyond home-cooked meals with the launch of their new brand campaign

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New Delhi [India], August 4: For most Indian pet owners, preparing a home-cooked meal is one of the simplest ways to show love. A bowl of chicken and rice or freshly cooked vegetables for a pet is prepared with the same affection that goes into every family meal. However, chicken and rice only have 10-15 essential nutrients[1] in balanced amount required for pets. While home-cooked meals are prepared with love, puppies and kittens need 35+ essential nutrients including Omega-3 Fatty Acids (DHA) for brain development and nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Lutein & Taurine that act as antioxidants and help provide immune support during early vulnerable phase of immunity gap.

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Emphasizing upon the importance of precise nutrition at the start of pet's life, it is important to keep in mind that nearly 80% of their brain development happens in the first 4 months, giving them nutritional needs that look very different from those of a human as well as an adult pet.

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Research suggests that up to 95 per cent of home cooked meals do not meet a pet's nutritional needs. Rather complete and balanced pet food that is specifically manufactured to meet the health and wellbeing requirements of pets is critical.

However, packaged pet food adoption in India remains at <15% which means most puppies and kittens in India are still raised primarily on home-cooked meals.

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Recognizing this need for greater awareness around early life nutrition, Royal Canin, has launched a 360-degree Campaign with the thoughtful provocation "Love is the #1 ingredient, but your puppies & kitten need 35+ nutrients more."- a nationwide awareness initiative to drive adoption of science-backed precise nutrition for the health and wellbeing of pets. The campaign encourages pet owners to make informed feeding decisions through research-based knowledge and veterinary guidance. The campaign also highlights the importance of regular veterinary consultations during the Start of Life stage. Puppies and kittens develop nearly 80 per cent of their immune system in the first year, making early veterinary care and nutritional guidance critical.

As part of the initiative, Royal Canin has partnered with veterinarians through its Paediatric Veterinary Care Program to encourage new pet owners to schedule early veterinary visits and receive expert advice on nutrition, growth and preventive healthcare, including a free or discounted vet visit for new pet owners

Royal Canin is the No. 1 brand recommended by veterinarians and is backed by more than 55 years of experience in pet health and nutrition. Commenting on the campaign, Satinder Singh, Managing Director, Royal Canin India, said, "Every pet owner wants to give their puppy or kitten the best possible care , and that journey begins with love. Through this campaign, we want to help pet owners understand that while home-cooked meals reflect care and affection, pets also need precise nutrition to support health needs throughout pets' lifetime, especially at the start of life. Our goal is to provide quality life to pets through awareness, education and guidance from veterinary experts."

The campaign has been rolled out through a brand film aired on digital and social media, along with a digital outreach program to facilitate visits to veterinary clinics via the Paediatric Veterinary Care Program.

With this initiative, Royal Canin supports the larger conversation around science-backed precise nutrition for pets helping pet owners combine the intended love with the precise nutritional support that growing puppies and kittens need to thrive.

Main Brand Campaign Film: (17) Love is #1 ingredient but your puppy and kitten need 35+ essential nutrients more. - YouTube

Paediatric Film: Schedule a FREE first vet visit today.

About Royal Canin

The Royal Canin Division, owner of the ROYAL CANIN® brand, is part of Mars, Incorporated and one of the global leaders in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian Dr. Jean Cathary, Royal Canin continues to push the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals and experts to fulfil its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

Royal Canin collaborates with partners, including breeders and veterinarians, not only to design precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs but also to develop a variety of tools and services to generate a significant positive impact on pet health. The company does this in a respectful, responsible, and sustainable way towards pets, people, and the planet. Operating in more than 120 markets, Royal Canin counts over 8,000 Associates, including more than 400 veterinarians and nutritionists. It runs 16 factories and 2 pet centres around the globe, including 1 innovation centre and 7 laboratories from the Mars network.

Royal Canin also owns the EUKANUBA™ brand outside of Europe, a high-performance nutritional offer for dogs, and NOM NOM, a fast-growing U.S.-based Direct-to-Consumer pet food company.

To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com

About MARS, INCORPORATED:

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+, family-owned business with more than 150,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD, BLUEPEARL, VCA, and ANICURA deliver high-quality veterinary care and ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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