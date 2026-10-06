Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water Unveils a Limited-Edition Sneaker Designed by Gully Labs for Those Who Choose Bold

Fronted by Varun Sood and Karan Tacker, the collaboration brings “Choose Bold” to life through streetwear and sneaker culture.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

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Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water is taking ‘Choose Bold’ from a mindset to a movement, entering India’s thriving streetwear culture with a limited-edition sneaker designed by homegrown label Gully Labs. The collaboration brings together Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s spirit of fearless self-expression with Gully Labs’ distinct street-first design language, creating a sneaker that makes a statement before you even take a step.

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From cricket stadiums to esports arenas, the brand has consistently shown up in the spaces where youth culture is being shaped, backing the players, creators and communities who challenge convention and push boundaries. With Gully Labs’ distinct street-first design outlook, the brand takes that spirit beyond the field and the screen and into the streets, giving ‘Choose Bold’ a new expression that consumers can make their own and wear every day.

The partnership brings together three distinct expressions of the same bold mindset. Gully Labs has built its identity by challenging the conventions of Indian sneaker culture, creating original, India-first designs rooted in street culture, craft and self-expression. Varun Sood and Karan Tacker bring that attitude to life in their own ways - Varun through his athletic, adventurous persona and willingness to push himself beyond the expected, and Karan through his effortless personal style and long-standing love for sneakers. Together, they make the collaboration feel like a natural coming together of street culture, individuality and the confidence to choose your own lane, a fitting expression of Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s ‘Choose Bold’ philosophy.

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At the heart of the collaboration is a leather-and-denim sneaker, bringing together the structure and durability of leather with the distinct street character of denim. Built on GullyLabs' bestselling iconic Baaz silhouette, the design is further elevated through signature embroidery of #ChooseBold on the backtap, adding depth and individuality to the silhouette. From the craftsmanship to the packaging, every element is designed to translate the ‘Choose Bold’ philosophy into a sneaker that feels distinctive, considered and rooted in contemporary street culture.

“Boldness has never been about fitting a particular mould; it’s about having the conviction to define your own. As the cultural codes of young India evolve, we see an opportunity for Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water to express ‘Choose Bold’ in new and unexpected spaces. Bringing together Gully Labs with personalities who embody that same spirit of individuality allows us to take the philosophy from something we communicate to something people can experience and express for themselves. This is how we see brand continuing to build relevance, by participating in culture, while also helping shape what comes next,” said Aanandita Datta, VP Marketing, Diageo India.

Arjun Singh, Founder, Gully Labs commented, “Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water has always managed to create something cool and lasting with Indian culture, that spans across cricket to music. With this collaboration, we are proud to enable it for sneaker culture as well, bringing their 'Choose Bold' philosophy to life through a spectacular creation that carries this strong legacy forward.”

“I’ve always been drawn to things that combine performance with personality, which is what stood out to me about this sneaker. It has the edge and attitude you want from a streetwear piece, but it’s also something you can genuinely live in. For me, that’s what ‘Choose Bold’ means - being confident enough to make your own choices, whether that’s on the field, in your style or in everyday life. This collaboration brings that attitude together in a way that feels very natural,” added Varun Sood.

The Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water × Gully Labs sneaker will launch as a limited-edition drop of 500 pairs. The collection will be available through www.boldsneakers.in, giving consumers the opportunity to own a piece of the collaboration.

More than a sneaker, the collaboration brings together sport, street culture and self-expression, translating Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water’s ‘Choose Bold’ philosophy into a statement that can be seen, worn and lived every day. With Gully Labs’ street-first design and the distinct personalities of Varun Sood and Karan Tacker, the drop marks a new chapter in how the brand shows up in contemporary youth culture.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India’s leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL). Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 35 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells, and distributes Johnnie Walker, McDowell’s No1, Black Dog, Black & White, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, Smirnoff, Greater Than, Don Julio, Tanqueray, Godawan, among others, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India’s growth agenda. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

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Varun Sood poses next to the new Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water x Gully Labs sneakers, highlighting the "Choose Bold" streetwear release.

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