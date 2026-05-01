NewsVoir

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 1: Royal India Vacation Pvt. Ltd. created history with the successful hosting of Vijay Parv 2026, a grand award and recognition celebration that brought together over 1 lakh attendees at Leisure Valley Ground. The landmark event was graced by Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand; Nayab Singh Saini, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana; Manoj Tiwari and several distinguished leaders and guests.

Advertisement

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Vijay Parv 2026 achieved official recognition from the Book of Records, London for the largest synchronized Hanuman Chalisa recitation, with thousands of participants joining together in a powerful display of devotion, unity, and discipline. The record attempt was conducted under prescribed validation protocols, including synchronized participation, verified attendance counts, and complete documentation.

Advertisement

Speaking on the success of the event, Avinash Kumar Jha, Founder of Royal India Vacation Pvt. Ltd, said, "Vijay Parv 2026 is a reflection of our journey, our people, and our shared belief in growth through unity. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and proud to create an event that celebrates achievement, inspires ambition, and brings people together at such a historic scale."

Conceptualized as a mega platform to celebrate achievements, inspire participants, and strengthen community engagement, Vijay Parv 2026 combined scale, entertainment, precision planning, and mass participation in a first-of-its-kind format. Designed around a royal theme, the event featured a grand stage setup, cultural performances, smart entry systems, and seamless crowd management.

Advertisement

Following the overwhelming response, Royal India Vacation Pvt. Ltd. plans to develop Vijay Parv into an annual flagship property with even greater scale and participation in the years ahead.

About Royal India Vacation Pvt. Ltd.

Royal India Vacation Pvt. Ltd. is a fast-growing enterprise specialising in travel, hospitality, and large-format experiential event management, with expertise in MICE, destination weddings, group travel, and high-footfall event execution across India and overseas markets.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)