Royal Ranthambore teams up with NDTV Golf, expanding its premium lifestyle ecosystem across India

Royal Ranthambore teams up with NDTV Golf, expanding its premium lifestyle ecosystem across India

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 02:51 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
Royal Ranthambore announces its association with NDTV Golf as a partner for the NDTV–PGTI Golf ProAm New Delhi, November 28, 2025 – Royal Ranthambore, one of India’s most rapidly growing premium brands from Radico Khaitan, is proud to announce its association with NDTV Golf as a partner for the NDTV–PGTI Golf ProAm held at the picturesque Jaypee Greens Golf Club, Greater Noida.

The collaboration marks a strategic step for Royal Ranthambore as the brand deepens its engagement with high-end lifestyle communities. Golf—known globally for its sophistication, precision, and exclusivity, perfectly mirrors the brand’s ethos of refined craftsmanship and elevated experiences.

The event brought together the country’s leading professional golfers, influencers, and discerning lifestyle enthusiasts, witnessing an estimated footfall of nearly 150 attendees. The tournament was graced by Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, Former BJP MP, who attended as the Chief Guest, adding prestige and significance to the occasion.

At the ProAm event, Royal Ranthambore curated an immersive brand presence with prominent visibility across multiple touchpoints. These included runner boards, tee-off boards, a dedicated Royal Ranthambore bar setup, hospitality lounges, merchandising, and digital screens, ensuring continuous engagement with participants and spectators throughout the day.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan, said: “Golf is a natural extension of Royal Ranthambore’s premium identity. The NDTV Golf ProAm provided an ideal space to showcase our brand’s craftsmanship to a community that values excellence, authenticity, and refined experiences. Our on-ground activation allowed guests to interact with Royal Ranthambore in a setting that truly reflects its character.” Looking ahead, the NDTV–PGTI Golf ProAm will continue its journey across major Indian cities, offering Royal Ranthambore further opportunities to deepen its engagement with premium audiences. The upcoming editions of the tournament are scheduled to take place in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, allowing the brand to amplify its presence and connect with discerning consumers across key lifestyle hubs.

The association not only enhances brand visibility among high-net-worth audiences but also strengthens the brand’s commitment to building meaningful lifestyle-led engagement across the country.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

