Royal Sandur forays into Medical Devices and Consumables; Royal Sandur MedTech leases land at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, Visakhapatnam

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited ('SMIORE' or 'the Company'), the flagship company of the Royal Sandur Group, has taken a decisive step towards its foray into the Medical Devices and Consumables business. Royal Sandur MedTech Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has taken land on a long-term lease at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone ('AMTZ'), Visakhapatnam, India's premier medical technology park with common manufacturing and scientific facilities.

The lease deed was executed on 19 October 2026 between Royal Sandur MedTech Private Limited and Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone Limited, the Government of Andhra Pradesh undertaking that owns and operates AMTZ, for setting up a manufacturing unit at AMTZ. Royal Sandur MedTech Private Limited has also taken office space at World Trade Center AMTZ to support project development. Key terms of the land lease are as follows:

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• Developed land measuring 6.2 acres (about 25,090 square metres), with road, power, water and effluent infrastructure provided by AMTZ

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• Lease tenure of 33 years from the date of execution, with an exclusive right to convert the leasehold rights into freehold ownership after 10 years from the date of commissioning of business

This marks a concrete move by SMIORE towards new frontiers, as part of its comprehensive diversification strategy. Further details on the capital expenditure plans and project timelines will be announced in due course.

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Commenting on the development, Bahirji A. Ghorpade, Managing Director, SMIORE said, "Our diversification strategy is about building new engines of growth alongside our core mining and metals businesses. Medical Devices and Consumables sector offers considerable opportunities for domestic manufacturing to grow, and the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, with its common manufacturing and scientific facilities, gives a new entrant the right platform to build capabilities in a focused and capital-efficient manner. Securing this land is the first concrete step in this journey, and we intend to pursue it with the same discipline that has defined our enterprise over seven decades."

Welcoming Royal Sandur MedTech to the ecosystem, Dr. Jitendra Sharma, Managing Director & Founder CEO, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) said, "We were pleased to welcome Royal Sandur MedTech to the AMTZ ecosystem. Their investment reflected the growing confidence of the Indian industry in the nation's medical technology manufacturing capabilities and reinforced AMTZ's role as a catalyst for innovation, indigenous manufacturing, and global competitiveness. Such collaborations continue to accelerate India's journey towards becoming a global hub for medical technology manufacturing and healthcare innovation."

About The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited

The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited ('SMIORE') is one of India's most respected private sector merchant miners and commodity producers with an operational track record spanning over seven decades. At present, the Company's operations span over three business segments i.e., Mining (Manganese & Iron Ores), Ferroalloys, and Coke and Energy. Further, the Company has presence in specialty steel sector through its material subsidiary Royal Sandur Metals Private Limited, which is the leading independent SBQ player in the country. Together, these assets work in conjunction with each other to leverage the benefits of being an integrated Company.

About Royal Sandur Group

As SMIORE's operations have grown across mining, ferroalloys, coke and energy, and steel, the Company has adopted a unified Group brand name, 'Royal Sandur Group', and its logo, to support its long-term strategic vision and enable it to explore diverse business opportunities. The name carries forward the Company's royal heritage and its enduring bond with Sandur, built over seven decades of enterprise. Under this unified banner, each business entity retains its own focus while contributing to one corporate identity, presenting the organisation to customers, investors and communities as a single, integrated group.

Safe Harbour

This document which has been prepared by The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (the "Company"), has been prepared solely for information purposes.This document has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company consider reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Document. This Document may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Document is expressly excluded.

Certain matters discussed in this Document may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the industry in India and world-wide, competition, the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Document. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Document. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Document are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.

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