Royal Society of Chemistry signs MOU with India’s Science and Technology Clusters under Principal Scientific Advisor’s Office

05 November 2026:-The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) India office has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Science & Technology (S&T) Clusters under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, marking an important step towards strengthening RSC’s engagement with India’s growing research, innovation and technology ecosystem across academia, industry and start-ups.

The partnership will create joint opportunities for RSC and the eight S&T Clusters across different states in India, to work with local governments, academic institutions, industry, start-ups and research organisations. The collaboration aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, strengthen research capabilities, expand access to global scientific knowledge and resources, and develop regional initiatives to support women in STEM. The partnership will also explore opportunities to support India’s start-up ecosystem, particularly in advancing research from the laboratory to the marketplace, helping bridge the gap between scientific discovery and innovation.

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During his special address, Dr Vishal Choudhary, Scientist 'F' and the nodal officer for Science and Technology (S&T) Clusters in the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India underscored the critical role of S&T Clusters in accelerating the innovation ecosystem by translating research into impactful, scalable solutions aligned with national missions. He highlighted the transformative potential of the Indian S&T Cluster ecosystem in addressing pressing societal and environmental challenges, while driving sustainable development. The essence of his speech was reflected in Sanhati Karyasadhika “Collaboration leads to the accomplishment of tasks.”

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Mr Paul French, Chief Commercial Officer, RSC UK, said: “India is a growing and important force in the global science landscape and this partnership presents an exciting opportunity for the Royal Society of Chemistry to deepen its engagement with the research and innovation ecosystem to support scientific advancement.”

Dr Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, RSC India & South Asia, highlighted importance of the MoU for the Royal Society of Chemistry. He said: “This MOU will establish a strategic partnership with the Science & Technology Clusters. This collaboration will strengthen RSC’s engagement across the clusters, creating opportunities to create initiatives and projects to support science to drive innovation, research excellence and sustainable growth across their respective regions.”

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The event was hosted by DRIIV (Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation / Delhi Science and Technology Cluster) at their office at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and was represented by all the clusters virtually.

Notes for editors: About the Royal Society of Chemistry

We work at the heart of the chemical sciences community to create a future that is more open, more green, and more equal. Together, we’re helping chemistry to change the world.

We enable exciting progress that would be otherwise impossible. As an independent catalyst for change, we connect people and ideas through partnerships, conferences, events and networks that span the globe.

We publish scientists’ discoveries and insights so they can be used to improve our health, environment and lifestyles. And we’re transforming how we do that with a commitment to open access: everyone, everywhere, should have the same potential to read and share knowledge.

We care about protecting our natural environment, about tackling discrimination to build a truly inclusive world, and about making cutting-edge chemistry accessible wherever it’s needed for the good of society.

It’s all built upon and lifted up by our diverse global membership, with every one of those 60,000 members bringing a unique and valuable perspective. The chemical science community has the knowledge, skills and passion to make those a reality – together, we’re changing the world.

www.rsc.org

RSC India Media Contact: Shweta Bhagat [BhagatS@rsc.org]

S&T Clusters

The Science and Technology (S&T) Clusters initiative is a flagship program under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (OPSA) to the Government of India, launched in 2020 following the recommendations of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC).

This innovative initiative brings together academic institutions, research & development (R&D) organizations, industries, startups, and local governments, all aligned to solve regional challenges with demand-driven, technology-led solutions. With a focus on regional development and national priorities aligned with the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, these Clusters create sustainable and scalable outcomes through collaborative efforts.

https://www.psa.gov.in/st-clusters

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