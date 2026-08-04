Royal Technosoft Honours Outstanding Students for Their Global Academic Achievements

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 4: Royal Technosoft Pvt. Ltd. organized a grand felicitation ceremony at The Grand Bhagwati Hotel, Ahmedabad, to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its students who have earned recognition at some of the world's most prestigious universities.

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The event was envisioned by Dhiraj Poojara, Founder of Royal Technosoft Pvt. Ltd and a renowned IT educator, with the aim of encouraging young minds to dream big and pursue excellence on the global stage. The evening brought together educationists, motivational speakers, philanthropists, parents, and students to applaud the hard work and dedication of these exceptional achievers.

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The ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests, including Prof. Dr. G. Venkatesh, Director of the School of Technology at Dhirubhai Ambani University; Dimple Goenka, Philanthropist and Global Impact Strategist; Kamal Mangal, Founder of Anand Niketan Group of Schools; renowned motivational speaker and entrepreneur Sanjay M. Raval; youth motivator Ashok Gujjar; and inspirational speaker Manish Vaghasiya.

The event recognized several students for their exceptional accomplishments. Idhika Goenkaand Khushi Poojara were honoured for successfully completing a prestigious certification programme at the University of Oxford. Harsh Patel was felicitated for pursuing higher education at the University of Michigan. Janmay Panchal received recognition for securing admission to the highly sought-after Master's in Data Science programme at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), USA. A special honour was also presented to Dr. Bianca Dalwadi, the world's youngest Oracle Java Certified Programmer, who achieved this remarkable milestone under the mentorship of Dhiraj Poojara, Founder of Royal Technosoft Pvt. Ltd.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dhiraj Poojara said, "Every student's success is a source of inspiration for countless others. Recognizing their achievements motivates them to aim even higher while encouraging young aspirants to believe that global opportunities are within their reach through dedication, perseverance, and the right guidance."

With over two decades of experience in technology education, Dhiraj Poojara, Founder of Royal Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., has mentored lakhs of students, helping them build successful careers in the IT industry and secure admissions to leading international universities. Through Royal Technosoft, he continues to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry-ready skills by conducting career counselling seminars, technical training programmes, and guidance sessions for students after Class 10 and 12.

Royal Technosoft has established itself as one of Gujarat's leading technology training institutes, committed to nurturing future-ready professionals and empowering students to achieve academic and professional success on a global platform.

About Royal Technosoft

Royal Technosoft Pvt. Ltd. is a premier educational and technology training institute dedicated to providing advanced technical education, career guidance, and mentorship. Founded by Dhiraj Poojara, Founder of Royal Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., the institute has helped thousands of students develop industry-relevant skills and achieve admissions, certifications, and placements at globally renowned institutions and organizations.

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