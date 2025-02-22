Royaloak Furniture Announces Exchange Offer and 50 Percent Off in Select Cities

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 22: Royaloak Furniture, India's No. 1 furniture brand announced its Exchange Offer combined with a flat 50% Off on International furniture, available now in stores across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. This limited-time offer is designed to provide customers with a seamless way to upgrade their home while enjoying incredible savings and added benefits.

Royaloak's Exchange Offer allows customers to exchange their old furniture and get significant discounts on new products. This initiative aims to make it easier for customers to upgrade their homes with high-quality furniture, while benefiting from the convenience of exchanging used items without any hassle. The offer applies to a wide range of international furniture, from stylish living room sets to bedroom essentials, providing customers with a chance to elevate their abode at unbeatable prices.

Advertisement

Why the Exchange Offer?

The Exchange Offer is part of Royaloak's commitment to providing customers with exceptional value and a hassle-free shopping experience. By offering the lucrative offer Royaloak seeks to:

Advertisement

* Make Home Furnishing Affordable: Customers can enjoy a significant discount by exchanging their old furniture, making it easier to bring home premium designs at lower costs.

* Make Refurnishing Effortless: The exchange process is quick and simple, allowing customers to dispose of their old pieces and bring home brand-new, stylish furniture with ease.

"We are offering this Exchange Offer in three metro cities, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It is an opportunity for customers to revamp their dream homes effortlessly. By offering this exchange offer, we are not only providing a more affordable way for customers to redecorate but also supporting sustainable practices. Our aim is to make shopping for high-quality International furniture both convenient and cost-effective," said Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture.

With Royaloak's established presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, customers can visit their nearest store to take advantage of the Exchange Offer and flat 50% off.

For more information, visit www.royaloakindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)