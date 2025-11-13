DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Royalty reform of cabinet needs to be supplemented by setting up of domestic processing units: GTRI

Royalty reform of cabinet needs to be supplemented by setting up of domestic processing units: GTRI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India] November 13 (ANI): The Union Cabinet's decision to amend royalty rates for key critical minerals may help attract more bidders in upcoming auctions, but the move will not deliver strategic gains unless India simultaneously builds domestic processing capacity, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has cautioned.

Advertisement

According to the think tank, the shift to a low 1-4 per cent ad-valorem royalty structure for minerals such as graphite, zirconium, rubidium and caesium is a welcome step aimed at boosting exploration and production. The earlier per-tonne royalty regime had been viewed as a deterrent for miners.

Advertisement

However, GTRI notes that India's challenge extends far beyond mining. Even with increased extraction, the country lacks the ability to refine these minerals into the high-purity inputs required for batteries, electronics, optics and advanced manufacturing.

Advertisement

While India has some graphite-upgrading capability, thanks to firms like Epsilon Advanced Materials and Graphite India, the country is still heavily import-dependent for higher-grade graphite used in battery anodes. For zirconium, domestic output is limited to beach-sand zircon, with virtually no capacity to convert it into the refined compounds needed by electronics and specialty alloy manufacturers.

The gaps are even wider in the case of rubidium and caesium, exploration is still in early stages, and India has no processing infrastructure for producing high-purity salts or metals used in a range of strategic technologies.

Advertisement

GTRI stresses that without a comprehensive ecosystem, including refining, purification and advanced material processing, India's downstream industries will continue relying on imports, especially from China, which dominates the global value chain for these minerals.

The think tank argues that true self-reliance in electric vehicles, semiconductors and other high-tech sectors will require the government to pair royalty reforms with a parallel push for building domestic processing plants, incentivising private investment, and creating integrated value chains rather than just expanding mining activities.

The Cabinet's announcement is a step forward, GTRI says, but its impact will depend on swift rollout, inter-agency coordination and substantial investment to close India's critical-mineral processing gap. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts