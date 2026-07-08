Rs 1.44 lakh crore interest to be credited to 34 crore EPFO accounts by July 15

Over Rs 1.44 lakh crore worth annual interest at the rate of 8.25 per cent will be credited to 34 crore member accounts of retirement fund body EPFO by July 15.

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The announcement comes after the implementation of the CITES (Centralised IT Enabled Services) project of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. CITES is an initiative to modernise EPFO’s service delivery through automation and rule-based processing.

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“Annual interest for FY 25-26 at 8.25 per cent to 34 crore member accounts estimated at over Rs 1.44 lakh crore, will be auto-processed and then verified by field authorities before crediting to member account balances. Members will be able to view the interest credit in their passbook by July 15,” the ministry said.

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Earlier, it took until October-November for the interest to be credited to members’ accounts.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had recently completed the process of migrating its entire database of member records to the new centralized database. Earlier, the services were tied to a particular regional Office. Now, a member’s service request can be processed from any authorized location across the country.

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Under the new framework, members will have access to a unified digital interface to view their membership details, provident fund balances, claim status, pensionable service records, and benefits availed, thereby ensuring transparency and access to information about their PF account and submission of claims.

“Claims of up to Rs 5 lakh which are fully KYC-linked and validated will now be processed through an auto-settlement mechanism. Earlier, the auto-settlement limit for advance claims was Rs 1 lakh,” an official of the ministry said.

“Another key change brought under EPFO 2.0 reform initiative is that the interest in final PF settlements will now be calculated up to the date of payment authorisation. Earlier, the interest was calculated only up to the last day of the previous month. This ensures that members receive the benefit of additional interest for the intervening period,” he added.

The ministry said members earlier could approach only the regional PF office with which their PF account was linked for queries and clarifications. With the implementation of the centralised IT system, members can now seek assistance and clarifications from any PF office across the country.