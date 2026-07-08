Rs. 1.5 Lakh Crore Mithai-Namkeen Industry Gears Up for Festive Season at WMNC 2026 Hyderabad

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8: India's mithai and namkeen industry, valued at nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore, is preparing for one of its biggest business gatherings as the World Mithai & Namkeen Convention (WMNC) 2026 - Purchasing Edition gets ready to open its doors from July 16 to 18, 2026, at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. As part of the run-up to the convention, the official poster of WMNC Purchasing 2026 was unveiled on 7th July, 2026 at Nomme India's first Coffee Theatre, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, in the presence of leading entrepreneurs and industry representatives from across the sweets and snacks sector.

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The poster was unveiled by Mr. Firoz H. Naqvi, Director General, Federation of Sweets & Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM), along with Mr. Malli Babu, Managing Director, Suruchi Food, Tapeshwaram, Kakinada and Vice President, FSNM South India, Mr. Hemant Gehlot, Managing Director, Mahender Mithaiwala, Mr. Dora Raju, Managing Director, Olive Sweets, Colonel Bhaskar of Almond House, Mr. Imtiaz Siddiqui, Managing Director, Gourmet Baklava, Mr. Jitesh Vakhariya of Rambharose, Mr. Nileesh Dedhia of Shri Shanti Supplies, and Mr. Srinivas of Balaji Sweets, Vijayawada.

Positioned as "A Perfect Start to the Festive Season," WMNC Purchasing 2026 has been designed as India's premier pre-festive sourcing platform for the mithai, namkeen, bakery, snacks and allied food industry. The three-day convention will bring together manufacturers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, technology providers and business leaders from across the country to prepare for the upcoming festive demand.

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The convention will showcase the complete supply chain under one roof, including raw materials, dry fruits, nuts, ingredients, flavours, food processing machinery, packaging equipment, packaging materials, gifting solutions, automation technologies and business services. Businesses will have the opportunity to discover new suppliers, compare products, adopt modern technologies and explore innovative solutions to improve product quality, presentation and shelf life.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Firoz H. Naqvi, Director General, FSNM, said, "WMNC Purchasing 2026 has been created to strengthen India's mithai and namkeen ecosystem ahead of the festive season. It is much more than an exhibition--it is a complete business platform where manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and distributors can source quality products, discover innovative technologies, exchange ideas and build meaningful business partnerships. Hyderabad is proud to host this national convention, which will play a significant role in supporting the growth of India's sweets and snacks industry."

The convention will also feature knowledge sessions and workshops focusing on procurement strategies, dry fruits and nuts sourcing, product preservation, shelf-life enhancement, bakery and mithai convergence, fusion products, premiumisation, modern retail opportunities, logistics and automation. A special presentation by the Pasta Association will highlight emerging opportunities in the snacks and processed food segment.

The prestigious inaugural ceremony will be attended by some of South India's leading food entrepreneurs, including Anumula Babu Rao of Cafe Niloufer, Mohammed Abdul Majeed of Pista House, Rajesh Dadu of Dadu's, Nagarjuna Muppala of Almond House, Poonamchand Panwar of Balaji Ratanlal Mithai Bhandar, and Sudhir Shah of Scoops Ice Cream.

Almond House and Dadu's are the Title Partners of WMNC Purchasing 2026, while the convention is supported by leading industry brands including Haldiram's, Pista House, Amul Mithai, Adani Spices, Balaji Ratanlal Mithai, VKC Nuts, Swani Enterprises, Nivriti Agro Food Products (Kitchen Smith), Paras Polymers, Prestair Systems LLP, Karachi Bakery, Girnar Food Machine Pvt. Ltd. and Vipin Aggarwal - The Saffron Expert.

With more than 300 exhibitors and an expected footfall of over 30,000 business visitors, the convention will feature leading companies including Amul, KAP Group, Packezy Ventures, Swiss Pac, Rajshree Polypack, Milk Food Engineers, Girnar Food Machine Pvt. Ltd., Veripack ILPRA Group, Cilicant, Adani Food Products Pvt. Ltd., Zoho Corporation, California Walnut Commission, American Pecan Council, Moldtek Packaging Limited, Nilkamal Limited, Vijayshri Packaging Ltd., Bajaj Processpack Limited, Jhandewalas Foods and VKC Nuts, among others.

A special attraction of the convention will be the Fanna Babu Memorial WMNC Cricket League - Youth Forum, dedicated to the memory of Shri Shiv Ratan Agarwal of Bikaji International. The league will bring together young entrepreneurs and industry professionals, creating opportunities for networking and strengthening relationships beyond business discussions.

To provide practical exposure, the final day of the convention will conclude with exclusive factory visits, allowing delegates to experience modern manufacturing practices, advanced technologies and operational excellence in the food industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Malli Babu, Vice President, FSNM South India, said, "WMNC Purchasing 2026 will create significant business opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers and retailers while enabling the industry to adopt new technologies, improve sourcing and strengthen its preparedness for the festive season."

Mr. Dora Raju, Managing Director, Olive Sweets, said, "The convention will serve as a valuable platform for knowledge sharing, innovation and collaboration, helping businesses enhance product quality and expand their market reach."

Mr. Imtiaz Siddiqui, Managing Director, Gourmet Baklava, said, "Consumer preferences are evolving rapidly, and platforms like WMNC help businesses stay ahead by bringing together the entire value chain under one roof while encouraging innovation and premiumisation."

The organisers invited manufacturers, retailers, distributors, wholesalers, entrepreneurs and allied businesses from across India to participate in WMNC Purchasing 2026 and leverage the sourcing, networking and business opportunities offered by one of the country's largest gatherings for the mithai and namkeen industry.

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