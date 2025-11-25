Rs 1,500 crore Incentive Scheme aims to develop 3 lakh ton annual recycling capacity for Critical Mineral extraction

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Mines has initiated a major plan to build an annual recycling capacity of 3 lakh tonnes for extracting critical minerals from waste, under the Rs 1,500 crore Incentive Scheme for Critical Mineral Recycling.

Advertisement

The progress of the scheme was reviewed today by Secretary (Mines) Piyush Goyal.

Advertisement

According to a press release from the Ministry of Mines, the meeting was attended by senior ministry officials and representatives of the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research, Development & Design Centre (JNARDDC), Nagpur.

Advertisement

JNARDDC, an autonomous body under the Ministry, has been appointed as the Project Management Agency (PMA) for the scheme. During the review, the Secretary examined the details of the application process and ongoing registrations on the scheme's dedicated portal. JNARDDC informed that a substantial number of entities have already registered to take part in the initiative.

The Incentive scheme is a central part of the National Critical Mineral Mission. It focuses on extracting valuable minerals from secondary sources such as e-waste, used lithium-ion batteries, and industrial scrap. Approved by the Union Cabinet on September 3, 2025, the scheme was officially launched with detailed guidelines on October 2, 2025. Applications are being accepted for a six-month window between October 2, 2025, and April 1, 2026.

Advertisement

To engage stakeholders, JNARDDC recently conducted a Workshop and Interactive Consultation on November 21, 2025.

The session brought together about 30 participants, including start-ups, recyclers, and technology providers, with half attending in person at Nagpur and the rest joining virtually. Officials briefed them on registration, eligibility, required documents, and the incentive disbursement process. The PMA also demonstrated the complete online workflow to ensure clarity and smooth application submission.

"During the review by Secretary (Mines) today, JNARDDC was asked to conduct such consultations and engagement sessions throughout the implementation phase to support stakeholders and ensure the successful implementation of the Scheme. JNARDDC also reaffirmed its commitment to extend continuous support through helpdesk assistance and clarificatory responses," the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)