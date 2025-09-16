Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) In just days since the appeal began on India’s leading crowdfunding platform, Impact Guru, more than Rs. 2.3 crore has already been raised to support families devastated by the floods in Punjab.

Entire villages have been submerged, homes destroyed, fields drowned, and livelihoods lost. Families who once lived with dignity are now struggling without food, clothing, or shelter.

Amid this crisis, volunteers from various charities are on the ground, working tirelessly to provide relief. Their efforts include rescuing stranded families from submerged villages, delivering dry groceries, clean drinking water, and essential medical aid and preparing for the next phase - temporary shelters and long-term rehabilitation. These initiatives supplement the critical relief measures already being undertaken by both the Central and State Governments.

While the initial response has been heartening, the need remains overwhelming. Each day, more families reach out in desperation. Without immediate support, many will continue to go hungry, cold, and hopeless.

“Punjab’s floods have left families fighting not just nature’s fury, but the struggle to survive each day. The fact that more than Rs. 2.3 crore has already been raised shows the power of collective compassion. But this is just the beginning. At Impact Guru, we are committed to empowering charitable organizations to maximize their fundraising and ensure no family is left behind. Together, we can turn despair into dignity and rebuild lives with hope,” said Piyush Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Impact Guru.

Donors can extend their support either by donating directly to charity partners or by contributing funds that will be used to procure medical kits, grocery kits, and survival tents, which will then be distributed to affected families through charity partners on the ground.

Together, we can turn despair into hope, hunger into nourishment, and destruction into rebuilding.

For more details, visit - www.impactguru.com/challenge/punjab-flood (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

