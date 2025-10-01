DT
Home / Business / Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 5,884 crore still in circulation: RBI

Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 5,884 crore still in circulation: RBI

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:26 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
The high-value Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 5,884 crore are still in circulation, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation on May 19, 2023.

Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.

In a statement, the central bank said the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, has declined to Rs 5,884 crore at the close of business on September 30, 2025.

"Thus, 98.35 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," it said.

The facility for exchange of the Rs 2,000 banknotes is available at the 19 issue offices of the RBI since May 19, 2023.

From October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2,000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, the public can send Rs 2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country, to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.

The issue offices are in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

