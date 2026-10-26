RSL Group and Casio Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Keyboard Education Across India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [Inida], October 26: RSL Group and Casio have recently announced a new strategic partnership aimed at supporting the growth of keyboard education across India. Bringing together RSL’s expertise in contemporary music education and Casio’s global leadership in musical instrument manufacturing, the collaboration will focus on developing innovative learning resources and professional development opportunities for music educators nationwide.

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The partnership will launch with two key initiatives: a new range of co-branded keyboard and piano learning resources, and a nationwide programme of teacher workshops designed to help educators confidently teach contemporary keyboard and popular music styles.

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The initiative intends to directly reach over 150,000+ music enthusiasts across India and 1000+ music teachers in the next 3 years by significantly ramping up the initiative to create a common shared culture on music.

A Shared Commitment to Music Education

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As part of the partnership, RSL Group and Casio will jointly develop a series of three physical learning method books, supported by accompanying interactive digital lesson content featuring Casio instruments.

The collection will include:

* Beginner Piano Method Book

* Beginner Keyboard Method Book

* Advanced Keyboard Method Book

Drawing on RSL’s established method book approach and newly developed keyboard-specific content, the resources will provide learners with accessible pathways into contemporary music-making, helping students build confidence, creativity and practical musicianship skills.

The books will be supplied with selected Casio keyboard models.

The partnership will integrate Casio instruments across every stage of musical growth, giving learners and educators access to the right tools as their skills develop:

* Beginner level: Casio’s Slim & Smart keyboard range, designed for accessible and beginner-friendly learning.

* Progressive learning: Standard and Indian series keyboards that support the development of core musical fundamentals.

* Advanced and professional use: Casio’s premium Digital Piano lineup, crafted for serious learners, performers and professionals.

Supporting Teachers Through Professional Development

Alongside the publication programme, RSL Group and Casio will launch a nationwide series of teacher development workshops commencing in 2026.

Delivered by a team of experienced RSL trainers from India and the UK, the workshops will focus on helping music educators overcome common barriers to teaching keyboard and popular music styles. Sessions will explore practical teaching techniques, learner engagement, contemporary repertoire and approaches to developing creativity through keyboard learning.

The programme aims to support teachers at all stages of their professional journey, helping them develop confidence in delivering engaging and relevant keyboard education for today’s learners.

This programme will be conducted across all significant cities with a very high interest in music Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Guwahati, Aizawl, Dimapur, Kochi, Madurai and Trichy.

“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to expand access to high-quality music education across India. By combining RSL’s educational expertise with Casio’s leadership in music technology, we’re creating new opportunities for both learners and teachers through innovative resources and professional development. Together, we’re helping more people engage with music in ways that are accessible, relevant and inspiring,” Tim Bennett-Hart – CEO, RSL Group.

“India’s music education landscape is evolving rapidly, and teachers are looking for practical resources and training that reflect the way students learn music today. Through this partnership, we’re combining innovative learning materials with hands-on professional development to help educators build confidence and inspire more learners through keyboard education. It’s a fantastic opportunity to create meaningful impact in communities across the country,” Arup Gohain – Country Director, RSL India.

“At Casio, we believe music education is a powerful tool to inspire creativity and build confidence among learners. This partnership with RSL allows us to combine our innovative range of keyboards and digital pianos with world-class educational resources, ensuring that students and teachers across India have access to structured, contemporary learning pathways in music. Together, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of musicians in India by making music education more accessible, engaging and impactful,” Takuto Kimura – Managing Director, Casio India.

A Long-Lasting Impact

The partnership represents a shared commitment to strengthening music education opportunities across India and supporting both learners and educators with high-quality resources, training and industry-leading expertise.

By combining innovative educational content with practical teacher development, RSL Group and Casio aim to create new opportunities for music learning and inspire the next generation of keyboard players across the country.

About RSL GROUP

RSL Group is a global creative education organisation operating across music, performing arts and creative learning. Through its portfolio of brands, including RSL Awards, Rockschool and Stageschool, the group delivers qualifications, learning resources, edu-tech solutions and professional development opportunities to learners and educators worldwide. Active in more than 60 countries, RSL Group is committed to supporting creativity, skills development and educational excellence through innovative and accessible learning experiences.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit www.casio.com/in

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