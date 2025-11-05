RSWM, Adani Energy Solutions join hands for supply of 60 MW of renewable energy

New Delhi/Ahmedabad [India], November 5 (ANI): Leading textile manufacturers and the flagship company of LNJ Bhilwara Group, RSWM, has signed an agreement with Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL), for the supply of 60 MW of Renewable Energy, marking a key milestone in its sustainability journey.

Under the agreement, AESL will manage the entire green power value chain for the additional power requirement of RSWM Ltd.

Towards this, RSWM invested Rs 60 crore under the Group Captive Scheme with a renewable genco for the supply of 31.53 crore units of green power per annum to its manufacturing facilities across Rajasthan, a joint statement said Wednesday.

With this addition, the contribution of renewable energy in RSWM's total energy requirement will rise from the current 33 per cent to 70 per cent in the near future (two thirds of its total energy mix).

"This achievement underscores our long-term vision to align growth with sustainability and reinforce our position as a forward-looking industrial leader," said Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, RSWM Ltd.

"By sourcing 70 per cent of our total energy requirement from renewable sources--well above the national average of India's clean energy mix i.e. 31 per cent - RSWM continues to set industry benchmarks in responsible energy transition," added Jhunjhunwala.

Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, said he was delighted to partner with RSWM on this landmark initiative that demonstrates how sustainability is becoming integral to businesses.

"This collaboration is a testament to the scalability and impact of renewable power in strengthening industrial growth while ensuring sustainability. As a leading energy solutions provider for the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) sector, we feel privileged to play a catalytic role in helping industries decarbonize through our innovative offerings," Patel added.

"With an equity investment of Rs 60 crores, it's a milestone in our sustainability journey, aligning with global clean energy benchmarks and emphasizing our commitment towards the noble cause. By integrating hybrid power, RSWM is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also enhancing long-term energy security and operational efficiency," said Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director, RSWM Ltd.

RSWM's sharp focus on embedding sustainability into every strand of its operations, through renewable energy, circular material flows, or responsible water use has made it a futureready textile leader that contributes to a regenerative and resilient economy.

AESL's C&I vertical serves bulk electricity users with customized energy solutions. By delivering reliable, competitively priced, and increasingly green power, AESL helps businesses across sectors meet both operational and sustainability needs.

The company is targeting a C&I portfolio of 7,000 MW over the next five years, the joint statement added. (ANI)

