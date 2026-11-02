Rubics Realty Launches BeauMontè Tower C, Setting a New Benchmark for Premium Living in Sion

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 2: Rubics Realty, a progressive Mumbai-based developer credited with transforming the city’s luxury housing landscape, has launched BeauMontè Tower C, a 41-storey residential landmark at Sion Circle. The launch is a remarkable showcase of Rubics Realty’s signature design-led approach to premium urban living at one of the city’s strategically connected addresses.

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BeauMontè Tower C forms part of a sprawling 6.8-acre gated community at Sion Circle, with 2.7 acres dedicated to recreational space within the layout. The project has been conceived as a refined residential enclave that brings together architectural distinction, landscaped recreational spaces and a comprehensive range of leisure and wellness facilities. With only seven residences per floor, a choice of homes ranging from 2 BHK apartments to 5 BHK jodi residences, and an extensive collection of lifestyle amenities, the development combines residential privacy with the convenience of a central Mumbai location. Embedded in the sophistication of a heritage Mumbai neighbourhood, the project’s vantage setting offers sweeping views of the Arabian Sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the west, alongside the city skyline and monorail to the north.

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Commenting on the launch, Suhan Shetty, Founder and Managing Director, Rubics Realty, said, “With BeauMontè Tower C, we aim to create a signature address that reflects a more discerning interpretation of luxury. It is about the interplay of architecture, scale, privacy, landscape and experience, brought together within one of Mumbai’s most connected and coveted postcodes. Sion has tremendous inherent advantages in terms of its significance to the city’s cultural fabric as well as its superior connectivity. BeauMontè is designed to unlock the full potential of this location through a residential experience that is distinctive, refined and enduring.”

The architectural vision for BeauMontè Tower C is led by Sanjay Puri Architects and P&T Consultants, with Argentec Ltd serving as the contracting partner and Site Concept as the landscape partner. The tower rises above a five-level podium and a single basement, with access facilitated by five high-speed passenger elevators and a dedicated service lift. The project’s lifestyle offering comprises more than 50 amenities distributed across the podium, clubhouse and tower, spanning fitness, sport, wellness, entertainment, family recreation and social engagement.

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The development’s amenities bring together recreation, wellness and social life across a series of dedicated spaces. The Club serves as a hub for fitness and leisure, combining a high-tech gymnasium and indoor sports facilities with a games studio, e-gaming area, business centre and lounge, alongside spaces for gatherings and open-air entertainment. At The Aquatique, a 50-metre lap pool anchors the outdoor experience, complemented by a children’s pool, cabana seating and a landscaped multipurpose lawn. The Social House provides an inviting setting for family meals, celebrations and informal interaction, with dedicated spaces for Pilates, meditation and aerobics. Younger residents have their own recreational spaces at The Junior Club, while The Service Court brings everyday conveniences such as housekeeping, laundry, a serviced kitchen and chef-on-call services within easy reach. Extending into the landscaped outdoors, The Grove combines a jogging track and activity spaces with an amphitheatre, chill-out areas and a soothing water stream, creating opportunities to unwind and spend time outdoors.

Wellness and personal rejuvenation are integral to the BeauMontè experience. The Healing House is conceived as a dedicated retreat, bringing together spa and massage facilities, steam and sauna, a recovery room and reflexology path, complemented by a salon and a terrace for yoga and meditation. A dedicated dog wellness park extends this ethos of wellbeing to four-legged companions. The Privé introduces a further layer of exclusivity through its dedicated amenities, while The Sanctuary houses a Jain temple, offering residents a space for spiritual observance within the development. Together, these spaces enrich the residential experience with opportunities for restoration, reflection and personal wellbeing.

Positioned at Sion Circle, BeauMontè enjoys a central Mumbai address that brings the city’s principal commercial districts and major transport arteries within easy reach. The Eastern Express Highway is just three minutes away, while Atal Setu, approximately 15 minutes away, extends connectivity across the harbour. Bandra-Kurla Complex is around 16 minutes away, with the established business districts of Parel and Lower Parel approximately 14 minutes from the development. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is accessible in around 20 minutes, while Fort, with its distinctive architectural heritage and commercial legacy, is approximately 24 minutes away. This convergence of connectivity and centrality places BeauMontè within reach of Mumbai’s key business, travel and cultural destinations, lending everyday convenience to the privilege of a well-connected address.

The address is complemented by an established social infrastructure that brings essential services and everyday conveniences within easy reach. Reputed healthcare institutions, including Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, K.J. Somaiya Hospital and P.D. Hinduja Hospital, serve the surrounding neighbourhood, alongside several nearby hospitals and specialist clinics. From daily shopping at DMart Ready to retail and leisure destinations such as Nakshatra Mall and High Street Phoenix, residents have access to a range of conveniences across the city. The neighbourhood’s spiritual character is reflected in its proximity to places of worship, including a Jain temple, Hari Mandir, Shree Krishna Temple and Siddhivinayak Temple. Together, these established amenities complement BeauMontè’s central location, bringing the practical advantages of city living within comfortable reach of home.

BeauMontè Tower C epitomises Rubics Realty’s design-led approach to residential development, guided by its philosophy, “Design-First. Built to Last.” Founded by Suhan Shetty, Rubics Realty has a portfolio spanning more than 20 million sq. ft, with a focus on architectural quality, construction standards and enduring value. With its expansive residences, open city and sea views, and extensive lifestyle amenities, BeauMontè Tower C adds to Sion’s evolving residential landscape, bringing together the advantages of a central location and a design-led approach to contemporary living.

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