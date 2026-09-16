Rucards Launches Rewardifi, a Global Rewards Technology Platform for Next-Generation Business Engagement

Business Engagement with an AI-driven rewards ecosystem designed to bring digital rewards, fulfilment, and redemption together, helping businesses build personalized and scalable reward programs.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Rucards, a technology-driven provider of prepaid cards, brand vouchers and rewards solutions, today announced the launch of Rewardifi, a global rewards technology platform designed to help businesses simplify and scale customer engagement, employee recognition, loyalty and incentive programs.

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Rewardifi brings digital rewards, AI-driven personalization, fulfilment, distribution and redemption together within a single technology ecosystem, with physical merchandise also available as part of its broader rewards offering. The platform is designed to give organizations greater flexibility in structuring reward programs while giving recipients greater choice across digital and physical formats.

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One Platform. Multiple Reward Possibilities.

Reward programs are increasingly being used beyond traditional gifting, with businesses deploying them to recognize employees, strengthen customer relationships, motivate sales channels and build loyalty. However, managing reward catalogues, fulfilment, distribution and redemption across different systems can add operational complexity.

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Rewardifi addresses this gap by bringing these capabilities together on one platform.

The platform is designed to support businesses across sectors including BFSI, retail, e-commerce, travel and hospitality, healthcare, education, telecommunications, technology, automotive and corporate services.

Its use cases include employee rewards and recognition, customer loyalty and engagement, channel and partner incentives, customer acquisition and retention, corporate gifting and sales incentives. Through Rewardifi's platform and APIs, businesses can connect reward programs with their existing systems, helping automate reward issuance, distribution and redemption workflows.

What Makes Rewardifi Different Rewardifi is designed to go beyond the traditional rewards catalogue model. Its core differentiator is the ability to connect digital rewards, physical merchandise, AI-assisted program creation, fulfilment, distribution and redemption within one technology ecosystem.

Instead of managing brand vouchers, merchandise, fulfilment and redemption through separate platforms or processes, Rewardifi provides a centralized technology layer through which organizations can design, manage and scale reward programs.

The platform combines 8,000+ SKUs globally across major markets including the USA, Canada, Europe and the GCC, along with many other international markets, across a wide network of brands and categories with more than 62,000+ merchandise products, Travel and experience across the globe, giving businesses the flexibility to offer both digital and physical rewards through a single ecosystem.

Rewardifi also supports program creation through AI assistance. The platform can help businesses structure reward programs around defined goals, audiences and campaign requirements, supporting more relevant reward selection and personalization. This AI-assisted approach works alongside the wider reward lifecycle—from program design and reward selection to fulfilment, distribution and redemption—helping organizations simplify execution and improve the relevance of reward experiences.

Its global platform approach further enables organizations to manage reward initiatives across markets, positioning Rewardifi as a technology-led rewards ecosystem rather than simply a catalogue of reward options.

AI-Driven Personalization at the Core Rewardifi uses AI assistance to make reward program creation and personalization more relevant to business objectives.

Businesses can use AI-assisted capabilities to align reward programs with defined goals, audience requirements and campaign needs. This can help organizations structure more relevant reward experiences for employees, customers, partners and channel segments instead of relying solely on standardized reward programs.

By combining reward choice with AI-assisted program creation and personalization, Rewardifi aims to help businesses make rewards a more targeted and measurable part of their engagement strategy.

Expanding the Role of Rewards in Business As organizations increasingly focus on employee experience, customer retention and partner engagement, rewards are becoming an important business tool rather than simply a gifting mechanism.

Rewardifi is designed to support this shift by enabling organizations to use rewards across multiple stages of the business lifecycle — from employee recognition and customer loyalty to channel incentives, acquisition campaigns and partner engagement.

The platform gives businesses the ability to build reward programs around their objectives while offering recipients greater choice in how they engage with their rewards.

Part of Rucards Broader Prepaid and Rewards Ecosystem Rewardifi expands Rucards broader portfolio of prepaid cards, brand vouchers, rewards and redemption solutions.

The Rucards ecosystem includes Visa and RuPay prepaid card solutions, brand vouchers, reward and redemption programs, merchandise solutions and API-enabled integrations. For banks and corporates, these APIs can connect reward and prepaid capabilities with existing technology environments, helping enable seamless integration, automated workflows and scalable program management.

With Rewardifi, Rucards is extending this ecosystem by bringing digital rewards, AI-assisted personalization, fulfilment, distribution and redemption together within a unified technology platform.

Leadership Perspective Mr. Vineet Tewari, CEO, Rucards, said: “The launch of Rewardifi is an important step in our vision of building technology-led solutions for the evolving rewards ecosystem. Businesses today are looking for greater choice, personalization and flexibility, but they also need the operational infrastructure to manage rewards efficiently. Rewardifi brings these elements together on one platform, helping organizations create meaningful experiences for their customers, employees and partners.” Mr. Zoheb Patel, Chief Business Officer, Rucards, said: “Rewardifi has been built around a simple proposition: give businesses more choice while making reward management easier. With 8,000+ reward SKUs, more than 62,000+ merchandise products, AI-driven capabilities and integrated fulfilment and redemption, organizations can build reward programs around their specific objectives. Our aim is to make rewards more flexible, scalable and accessible for businesses across markets.” https://rucards.in/ https://rewardifi.com/ Rucards Social Media Links: • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rucards.in/ • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/www.rucards.in • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rucardsofficial/ • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Rucards2025 Leadership LinkedIn Profiles: • Vineet Tewari, CEO: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vineet-tewari-3a206a61/ • Zoheb Patel, CBO: https://www.linkedin.com/in/zoheb-patel-816916383/ To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Vineet Tewari, CEO (Left), and Zoheb Patel, CBO (Right), lead Rucards in shaping the future of rewards through innovative solutions that strengthen customer engagement and growth.

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