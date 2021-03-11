Ruchi Soya Q4 profit dips 25% to Rs 234.33 cr

PTI

New Delhi, May 27

Edible oil major Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 25% decline in its standalone net profit to Rs 234.33 crore for the March 2022 quarter, mainly due to higher tax expenses.

Total income rose to Rs 6,676.19 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 4,859.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. Net profit increased to Rs 806.3 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 680.77 crore a year ago. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share.