Ruchira The Rise Reviews, Price & Location: Are the 2 BHK and 3 BHK Flats at Budigere Cross, Old Madras Road Worth It?

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30: For years, Old Madras Road was the stretch buyers drove past on the way to Whitefield or Hoskote. That is changing. New projects are filling in around Budigere Cross, the airport road that branches off here has made the junction far more useful, and this year the area got its first real high-rise.

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Ruchira The Rise is a twin-tower launch by Ruchira Projects at Budigere Cross, where Old Madras Road meets the Budigere airport road. At 156 metres, it will be one of the tallest residential buildings in East Bengaluru. The question buyers are asking is simple: does the height come with enough substance to justify the price?

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What is Ruchira The Rise?

The project sits on 4 acres at Kondasanapura village, Bengaluru East, with 342 homes in two towers joined by a sky bridge. Tower I has 40 residential floors with six homes per floor, and Tower II has 32, with four per floor. Each tower has five lifts, and about 70% of the land is kept open.

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Ruchira The Rise twin towers and sky bridge on Old Madras Road (artist’s impression)

The mix leans towards families: 69 two-bedroom homes of 1,443 to 1,776 sq.ft, 207 three-bedroom homes of 1,826 to 2,057 sq.ft, and 31 each in 3.5 BHK and 4 BHK formats of up to 3,726 sq.ft. Four duplexes sit at the top. Floor-to-floor heights of 11 feet make the rooms feel noticeably larger.

About the Builder: Ruchira Projects

Ruchira Projects has built in Bengaluru for over 13 years under founder Ram Goniguntla, delivering Ruchira Iris in Whitefield, Ruchira Aarna in Immadihalli and Ruchira Lilium in Kadugodi. Park East at Kannamangala and Villa Feliz off Sarjapur Road are under construction. The Rise is its first tower above 40 floors, so buyers would do well to visit a completed Ruchira project and speak to residents first.

Ruchira The Rise Price

The pre-launch rate is ₹11,000 to ₹12,000 per sq.ft. That puts a 2 BHK at roughly ₹1.59 crore, a 3 BHK at about ₹2 to 2.5 crore and the largest 4 BHK at around ₹4.47 crore. The booking amount is ₹5 lakh, with a construction-linked payment plan. The rate excludes location premiums, floor rise, corpus, maintenance and registration, so ask for a full cost sheet for the exact unit.

Location: Budigere Cross and Around

Whitefield and ITPL are about 10 km away, typically 20 to 30 minutes outside rush hour. Hoskote is roughly 10 km, KR Puram about 13 km and Kempegowda International Airport around 30 km via the Budigere–Devanahalli road. The developer counts more than 11 IT parks within 15 km.

The Satellite Town Ring Road, the proposed Bengaluru Business Corridor, a metro line under study towards Hoskote and a mall planned at Seegehalli for 2027 could all lift the area. For now, there is no metro nearby, Old Madras Road is busy at peak hours, and schools and hospitals are still catching up.

Amenities and the Sky Bridge

Ruchira promises more than 100 amenities. The sky bridge carries its own facilities and viewing decks, while the lower levels hold a swimming pool, kids’ splash pool, gym, spa, amphitheatre and theatres.

Landscaped garden and elevated walkway at Ruchira The Rise (artist’s impression)

Residents also get badminton, squash and pickleball courts, a pet park, a senior citizens’ garden, a creche, co-working spaces and six guest suites for visiting family.

Ruchira The Rise Reviews: What Buyers Weigh Up

Buyers are drawn by the views, the open space, the tall ceilings and a price below comparable homes nearer Whitefield. The common concerns are just as clear: RERA registration runs until 30 October 2031, so possession is a long way off, the tower is taller than anything Ruchira has delivered, and the neighbourhood still needs time to mature.

What to Check Before Booking

Verify RERA number PRM/KA/RERA/1251/446/PR/160726/008812 on the Karnataka RERA portal and read the quarterly updates. Ask for the carpet area of your unit, confirm that the booking is refundable before allotment (a 10% charge applies after), and get every charge in writing.

The Verdict

Ruchira The Rise brings genuine high-rise living, generous open space and a long amenity list to Old Madras Road at a pre-launch price below the Whitefield average. It suits buyers happy to wait until around 2031 who believe in the Budigere Cross corridor. Anyone who needs a home soon may find it too early.Official project page: https://ruchira-therise.com/

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