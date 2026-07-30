Rumi Fine Fragrances Launches Luxury Perfumes Combining 'French Artistry with Indian Soul'

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New Delhi [India], July 30: Rumi Fine Fragrances, a new Indian luxury fragrance brand announces the launch of a new era of perfumery envisioned by founder Rajnish Kumar, that brings to life the ethos of "French Artistry with Indian Soul". The launch event was graced by Bollywood actress, Diana Penty, famous Indian playback singer, Kunal Ganjawala and French Master Perfumer, Francois Robert among other guests.

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Inspired by a deeply personal journey into the world of fragrance to create scents that evoke profound emotion, Rumi Fine Fragrances bridges India's rich aromatic heritage and memories with classical French perfumery standards. Positioned as an accessible luxury brand, Rumi offers high-quality formulations approximately ranging b/w ₹1,499- ₹2,999.

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Highlighting the vision behind the brand, Founder Rajnish Kumar stated, "The first time someone wears a Rumi fragrance, I don't want them to simply notice a beautiful scent. I want them to experience an emotion. If Rumi becomes part of someone's most meaningful moments, we will have achieved our purpose."

Renowned fourth-generation French Master Perfumer Francois Robert added, "Rumi represents a rare creative dialogue between French perfumery craftsmanship and India's extraordinary emotional and extraordinary cultural heritage."

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"Rumi Fine Fragrances captures a beautiful harmony of understated elegance, authenticity, and timeless sophistication that truly speaks to the heart", added Actress, Diana Penty.

A serial entrepreneur with a proven track record across software, hospitality, and the broader consumer space, Rajnish Kumar leverages his deep understanding of consumer behavior to set the roadmap for Rumi's mission: building an Indian luxury fragrance brand with global standards.

The collection is available exclusively through the official brand website (D2C), with selective luxury retail and premium marketplace expansion planned in subsequent phases.

About Rumi Fine Fragrances:

Rumi Fine Fragrances is a luxury perfume house founded by Rajnish Kumar that blends the historic Indian attar-making heritage of Kannauj and Lucknow with classical French perfumery artistry. The brand collaborates with renowned master perfumers--including fourth-generation French perfumer Francois Robert--to craft contemporary, high-end signature scents housed in custom architectural bottles inspired by monuments like the Rumi Darwaza.

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