RunnTV Partners with PubMatic to Expand Advertiser Access to Premium Streaming Inventory in India

Partnership gives brands and agencies programmatic access to RunnTV's curated FAST Channels.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), the leading AI-powered ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance, and RunnTV, India's first independent and fastest-growing FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) platform, today announced their partnership bringing RunnTV's premium FAST channels to PubMatic's unified platform.

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Through the partnership, advertisers gain access to RunnTV's more than 90 curated FAST channels and its reported audience across more than 12 million monthly active devices in Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. They can transact through their existing DSP or activate campaigns directly through PubMatic's unified platform, creating a more connected path from audience discovery and planning to activation and measurable performance.

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Expanding access to premium CTV in India

India's connected TV market is expanding rapidly. According to Ormax, CTV users in India have grown 65% year over year. RunnTV distributes channels across entertainment, movies, music, news, devotional, lifestyle, and regional content, engaging audiences that had traditionally been split across platforms, languages and regions, making it difficult for advertisers to plan and buy at scale.

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PubMatic's unified platform brings campaign orchestration, activation and decision intelligence closer together, reducing the complexity of reaching premium CTV audiences. AgenticOS, PubMatic's operating system of more than 20 specialized AI agents and workflows, supports audience discovery, inventory curation, activation, measurement and fee transparency. Activate enables buyers to transact directly on premium inventory through PubMatic, while Decision Fabric brings a selection of partner and PubMatic models and data closer to inventory to enable faster, more intelligent decision-making. Together, these capabilities give advertisers a more direct path from audience discovery to activation and measurable performance, while preserving control over strategy and investment.

"Digital advertisers in India have been looking for a simpler way to access premium FAST inventory," said Manish Sinha, Founder and CEO at RunnTV. "Through this partnership with PubMatic, RunnTV's premium FAST channels are now available directly through their unified platform. The early response has been very promising, giving us confidence in the opportunity ahead, and we're excited to see how this evolves."

"CTV is a growing opportunity for advertisers in India," said Amit Kr. Yadav, VP – South Asia & MM, PubMatic. "Buyers need efficient access to quality environments they can understand and activate. RunnTV on PubMatic removes operational friction. It gives advertisers a direct path to a growing FAST audience, combining premium, curated content with programmatic transparency and control."

RunnTV inventory is available immediately through PubMatic's platform where Buyers can target individual channels or specific audiences based on campaign goals. To learn more, contact us here.

About PubMatic

PubMatic is the leading AI-powered ad tech company delivering digital advertising performance. Through an intelligent, unified platform that connects buyers, publishers, data partners, and commerce media networks, PubMatic delivers superior performance with greater transparency, control, and efficiency. Since 2006, PubMatic has pioneered every major advance in programmatic advertising, from enabling the first OpenRTB transactions to embedding AI-driven optimization and privacy-focused innovation across its platform. With omnichannel scale, proven reliability, and a track record of continuous innovation, PubMatic is building a more intelligent, profitable, and sustainable open internet.

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Contact:

Laura Greally

laura.greally@pubmatic.com

+65 8381 6355

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