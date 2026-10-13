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Home / Business / Rupee hits 1-month high after RBI tightens forex rules to curb dollar demand

Rupee hits 1-month high after RBI tightens forex rules to curb dollar demand

Currency touches 95.0725 against the dollar in early trade before retreating to 95.25

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:08 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The rupee reached a one-month peak on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) strengthened foreign-exchange regulations to reduce dollar demand.

It reached 95.0725 against the USD in initial trading before retreating to 95.25, an increase of 0.5 per cent.

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The rebound comes after a set of measures revealed by the central bank to alleviate strain on the rupee, which neared historic lows last week due to high oil prices and capital outflows. The currency was also bolstered by probable dollar sales conducted by state-run banks for the RBI.

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The RBI on Monday broadened the range of cash deposit requirements for foreign-exchange hedges, encompassing all banking transactions, including those related to banks’ own assets and liabilities. This action is part of a wider initiative to limit dollar demand and bolster the local currency.

The measure come after the RBI’s recent efforts to reduce speculative trading and steer dollar acquisitions by state-owned oil marketing firms away from the spot market. These measures seek to alleviate short-term stress on the rupee as elevated crude oil prices and capital outflows persist in putting the currency under pressure.

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The visible intervention, together with the regulatory actions, aided the rupee in continuing its rebound.

The currency’s increase was marked by fluctuations in the foreign-exchange forward market. Few reports indicate that premiums for longer maturities oscillated between increases and decreases, while traders noted significant volatility in the non-deliverable forward market.

The one-year USD/INR forward implied yield fluctuated between 3.62 per cent and 4.02 per cent, in contrast to 3.83 per cent at the last close. The fluctuations reflect shifting pricing conditions in the forward market as players respond to the RBI’s actions.

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