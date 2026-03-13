DT
Home / Business / Rupee hits record intra-day low in early trade, falls 12 paise to 92.37 against US dollar

Rupee hits record intra-day low in early trade, falls 12 paise to 92.37 against US dollar

High crude prices, strong dollar and FII outflows weigh on domestic currency

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:12 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Representational photo. Image credit/iStock
The rupee slumped 12 paise to its record low of 92.37 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as global crude oil prices showed no signs of easing amid the ongoing West Asian conflict.

A stronger greenback, heavy FII selling and weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets further weighed on the rupee, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 92.33 and slipped further to hit its record intra-day low of 92.37 against the US dollar, down 12 paise from its previous close.

The rupee touched a fresh intra-day low of 92.36 on Thursday and closed the session 24 paise down at its lowest level of 92.25 against the US dollar.

“Oil prices remained elevated after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is closed permanently till the resolution of the crisis. The dollar index also rose, European and Asian currencies all fell against the dollar,” Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

The rupee has remained vulnerable and in the absence of the RBI could have reached 93.00 levels, he added.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent higher at 99.77.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 4.99 per cent at USD 96.57 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex plunged 560.06 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 75,474.36, while the Nifty tanked 184.45 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 23,454.70.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 7,049.87 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, retail inflation moved up to 3.21 per cent in February compared to 2.74 per cent in the preceding month, driven mainly by higher food prices, government data released on Thursday showed.

