Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore announces ₹5 Cr reward 'Samruddhi Gram Yojana' at Lokmat Sarpanch Awards 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: In a stirring celebration of grassroots governance and visionary rural leadership, Lokmat Media Group successfully hosted the fourth edition of the Lokmat Sarpanch Awards 2025, honoring 13 exceptional Sarpanchs from across 24 districts of Maharashtra. Held amidst an august gathering, the ceremony underscored Lokmat's enduring commitment to highlighting social impact and empowering rural India by recognizing those who tirelessly transform their villages. Adding to the momentous occasion, Maharashtra's Hon'ble Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Shri. Jaykumar Gore announced the launch of the Chief Minister's Samruddhi Gram Yojana, a competitive scheme with rewards up to ₹5 crore for outstanding villages, signaling a significant boost for grassroots development across the state.

The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Maharashtra's Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Shri. Jaykumar Gore; Agriculture Minister Shri. Manikrao Kokate; Minister of State for Home Shri. Yogesh Kadam; Minister of Cooperation Shri. Babasaheb Patil; and Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Media Group Pvt. Ltd. and former Cabinet Minister. Their presence highlighted the critical importance of Sarpanches in Maharashtra's journey toward sustainable rural development.

Speaking at the event, the Hon'ble Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Department of Maharashtra, Shri. Jaykumar Gore, emphasized the indispensable role of Sarpanchs play in Maharashtra's progress. He said, "The Government of Maharashtra is determined to transform rural development through structured and competitive initiatives. We are soon launching the Mukhyamantri Samruddhi Gram Yojana, a visionary scheme that will reward the most progressive villages with substantial financial support. Villages performing exceptionally at the taluka level will receive ₹25 lakh, at the district level ₹50 lakh, at the divisional level ₹1 crore, and the best-performing village at the state level will be awarded ₹5 crore.

Empowering sarpanchs is central to our mission--when a sarpanch leads effectively, the entire village progresses. Through this scheme, we aim to inspire healthy competition and accelerate development across Maharashtra's vast rural landscape. I also want to thank Lokmat for recognising grassroots leadership and amplifying the voice of rural Maharashtra."

Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Maharashtra, Shri. Manikrao Kakote stated, " Only a fraction of the funds sent from the Centre truly reach the common villager -- as Rajiv Gandhi once said, just 10 paise of every rupee. Despite such challenges, sarpanches are doing commendable work. I've announced a ₹50 lakh grant for the award-winning sarpanch from Nandurbar and will ensure roads and school pavements in the district. With 33% reservation empowering more women in governance, rural leadership is evolving -- and I will continue to stand by farmers and gram panchayats."

Hon'ble Minister of State for Home, Maharashtra, Shri. Yogesh Kadam, shared heartfelt observations on the sacrifices made by Sarpanchs. He noted, "Sarpanchs work tirelessly, often mortgaging their assets for the welfare of their villages. Elections for Sarpanch are sometimes more challenging than those for MLAs, and yet their efforts often go unrecognized. Lokmat's initiative brings well-deserved attention to these unsung heroes who keep the spirit of rural Maharashtra alive." Kadam recounted the story of late Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh of Beed, who faced immense hardships while working for his village, epitomizing the challenges many Sarpanchs endure.

Hon'ble Minister of Co-operation of Maharashtra, Shri. Babasaheb Patil, praised Lokmat for its enduring work in uniting communities and raising critical rural issues. He remarked, "The Sarpanch is the backbone of every village. Lokmat has long championed causes such as sanitation, education, and health, bringing everyone together without division. By recognizing the tireless work of Sarpanchs, we reinforce the foundations of village development. A strong Sarpanch, along with engaged villagers and robust institutions, defines a thriving village." Patil reflected on the legacy of leaders like R.R. Patil and the enduring impact of initiatives like the Sant Gadge Baba scheme, which revolutionized rural sanitation in Maharashtra".

Shri. Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Media Group Pvt. Ltd. and former Cabinet Minister, expressed deep gratitude to the attending dignitaries and emphasized the significance of celebrating grassroots leaders. He stated, "Sarpanchs are the ministers of tomorrow, and their contributions to village transformation are irreplaceable. Recognizing their work is not merely a formality but a necessity. This year, we presented awards in 13 diverse categories across 24 districts because each region has unique developmental needs. I congratulate all the winning and non-winning Sarpanchs and urge everyone to remember that progress depends on the dedication of these frontline leaders." Darda also commended the innovative initiatives by many award-winning Sarpanchs, from promoting girl child safety to harnessing solar energy, which showcase the transformative power of visionary rural leadership.

The Lokmat Sarpanch Awards 2025 proudly recognized winners as Maharashtra's outstanding grassroots leaders across diverse categories. Varsha Sevak Kore was honored for Gramrakshan, while Deepali Sandeep Patil received the award for Payabhut Seva. Reshma Madhav Ganbhire was celebrated as Sarpanch of the Year, and Pramod Vasant Chavan was recognized for Vij Vyavasthapan. Sandip Hanmant Pawar was felicitated in the Swachata category, with Ramesh Bhimrao Madne earning the Arogya award. Shobha Ramchadra Kumbhar stood out for Jal Vyavasthapan, and Shivdas Chandrakant Bhosle was awarded for Udyonmukh Netrutwa. Shankar Sungaji Todase received the honor for Paryavaran Savardhan, while Yogesh Pandurang Davange was recognized in Shaikshanik Suvidha. Rekha Dattatray Dhumal excelled in Krushi Tantradnyan, and Sandeep Mohan Valvi was awarded for Shaskiya Yojna. Anandrao Ganpat Pawra was honored in the E-Prashasan/Lok Sahabhag category, and Rekha Lalaji Banbale received the Santoor Vishesh Puraskar, completing a remarkable lineup of change makers celebrated for their dedication to rural transformation. The complete list of awardees spans every corner of Maharashtra, reflecting the diversity of challenges and achievements in the state's villages.

Through the Lokmat Sarpanch Awards 2025, Lokmat Media Group reaffirmed its unwavering vision to empower grassroots changemakers and celebrate the spirit of rural development. By honoring exceptional Sarpanches and facilitating dialogue between policymakers and village leaders, Lokmat continues to inspire collective action for a stronger, more self-reliant Maharashtra.

