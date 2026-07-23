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Home / Business / Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt

Rural tap water coverage has crossed 82% across the country: Govt

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ANI
Updated At : 02:29 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Rural household tap water coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 (JJM) has crossed 82 per cent across the country, with 15.89 crore rural households now receiving tap water supply, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

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Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said the Centre has enhanced the financial outlay of the Jal Jeevan Mission from Rs 3.60 lakh crore to Rs 8.69 lakh crore and extended the programme till December 2028 under JJM 2.0.

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The minister said the restructured mission will focus on structural reforms in the rural drinking water sector, with greater emphasis on water quality monitoring, source sustainability and community participation.

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According to the minister, around 12.66 crore additional rural households have been provided with Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) since the launch of the mission in August 2019.

"As on 18.07.2026, out of 19.36 crore rural households in the country, 15.89 crore (82.09 per cent) rural households have tap water supply in their homes," Patil said.

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He added that at the launch of the mission in August 2019, only 3.23 crore rural households, or 16.71 per cent, had access to tap water connections.

The government said the total financial outlay of the mission has been increased to Rs 8.69 lakh crore, while the Centre's share has been raised from Rs 2.08 lakh crore to Rs 3.59 lakh crore, including an additional central outlay of Rs 1.51 lakh crore.

Citing the findings of an independent Functionality Assessment conducted in 2024, the minister said 98.1 per cent of surveyed households had tap water connections, 87 per cent reported receiving water during the previous week, and 76 per cent of household tap connections were found to be fully functional after assessing parameters such as quantity, quality and regularity of supply.

To strengthen implementation, the government has introduced measures including geo-tagging of assets, third-party inspections, Aadhaar-linked monitoring, online financial management systems, village and district dashboards, and pilot projects using sensor-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for monitoring water supply.

Patil said JJM 2.0 will continue to focus on achieving universal rural tap water coverage while strengthening water quality monitoring, source sustainability and community participation to ensure the long-term sustainability of rural drinking water infrastructure. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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