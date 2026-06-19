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Home / Business / Rural wage growth accelerates amid stronger farm activity, labour demand: Report

Rural wage growth accelerates amid stronger farm activity, labour demand: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 03:38 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, [India] June 19 (ANI): Rural wage growth in India has accelerated sharply over the past year, reflecting improving labour demand, higher economic activity in rural areas and a gradual shift towards better-paying occupations, according to a report by Systematix Research.

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The report noted that average rural wages have been registering double-digit annual growth in recent months, marking a significant improvement compared with the moderate pace seen in previous years.

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"A structural break emerged in India's rural wage data from July 2025 onwards, with reported wage growth accelerating from around 6 per cent to 17 per cent within months," the report said.

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According to the analysis, a broader representation of states and Union Territories in the latest wage estimation framework has contributed to a higher national wage profile. Several newly represented regions exhibit comparatively higher wage levels, greater skill intensity and a larger presence of non-farm employment opportunities.

The report said that rural labour markets are also benefiting from continued infrastructure creation, construction activity, diversification of livelihoods and rising demand for skilled and semi-skilled workers across sectors.

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"Regions with higher educational attainment and a greater concentration of skilled employment tend to report higher average wage levels, supporting the overall rise in rural wage indicators," the report observed.

The study highlighted that wage gains were visible across both agricultural and non-agricultural occupations, with certain segments such as fisheries, handicrafts, construction and other rural services recording particularly strong increases.

Economists said the trend could support rural consumption over the medium term by strengthening household purchasing power and improving income prospects in large parts of the countryside.

The report added that the evolving structure of India's rural economy is increasingly characterised by a mix of farm and non-farm employment, with workers gaining access to a wider range of income-generating opportunities.

Going forward, continued public investment in rural infrastructure, favourable agricultural activity, improving connectivity and expansion of rural enterprises are expected to remain important drivers of wage growth.

The report noted that sustained wage expansion, coupled with stable inflation conditions, could help support rural demand, benefiting sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables, two-wheelers and other categories linked to discretionary spending.

The report suggests that trajectory of rural wages will remain an important indicator for assessing household income trends and the strength of domestic consumption in the coming quarters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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