RUSAL Showcases Low-carbon Aluminium and Growing India Partnership at INNOPROM India 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 16: RUSAL, one of the world's largest producers of low-carbon aluminium, participated in the inaugural edition of INNOPROM India 2026, held from 9-11 September at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It is the first edition of Russia's flagship industrial exhibition to take place in India.

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At its exhibition stall, RUSAL showcased its portfolio of low-carbon aluminium products, including its flagship ALLOW brand, which is produced using renewable hydropower.

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The Company also highlighted its expanding engagement with India through strategic investments and workforce development initiatives that support closer industrial cooperation between India and Russia.

Mr. Roman Borisov, Regional Sales Director, RUSAL, said, "INNOPROM India brings together industry leaders, policymakers and businesses from both countries at a time of growing economic cooperation. Our participation reflects RUSAL's long-term commitment to India through sustainable materials, industrial partnerships and workforce development initiatives that create value for both countries."

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RUSAL's participation in INNOPROM India 2026 reflected its long-term commitment to India's industrial development and its focus on strengthening resilient and sustainable aluminium supply chains.

The exhibition offered customers, partners, industry stakeholders and policymakers an opportunity to engage directly with RUSAL representatives, view product samples and discuss opportunities for collaboration across the aluminium value chain.

In addition to its exhibition presence, RUSAL executives participated in INNOPROM India's business programme, including discussions on critical minerals, industrial cooperation and the future of India-Russia trade and economic engagement.

INNOPROM India 2026 is jointly organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India. The exhibition brought together companies from sectors including metallurgy, mining, engineering, chemicals and advanced manufacturing, providing a platform to explore new opportunities for industrial collaboration and bilateral trade.

About RUSAL

RUSAL is a leading company in the global aluminium industry and the world’s largest producer of low-carbon aluminium. In 2025, the Company accounted for 5.3% of global aluminium production and 4.7% of alumina. RUSAL has 45 factories across five continents. Ordinary shares of RUSAL are traded on the Hong Kong Exchange (stock code 486). Ordinary shares of RUSAL are traded on the Moscow Exchange (stock code RUAL).

For more information, please visit www.rusal.com

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