Russell Reynolds Associates Names Alistair Macrae as Head of Asia Pacific

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Singapore, July 1: Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA), the leading global leadership advisory firm, has appointed Alistair Macrae as the new Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), succeeding Matthias Oberholzer, effective 1 July 2026. In his new role, Macrae will lead the firm's operations across APAC, continuing to deepen relationships with the firm's clients as well as drive strategic growth across these key geographies.

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Macrae brings extensive experience in board and CEO advisory, including chair, non-executive director, and audit committee chair appointments. His work focuses on board composition, leadership succession and executive team effectiveness, ensuring leadership decisions support long-term business objectives. In addition to his Board and CEO work, Macrae has significant experience advising on senior corporate officer appointments. Drawing on his background in finance, strategy and corporate leadership, he helps organisations assess and identify the capabilities needed for complex roles in rapidly evolving business environments.

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"I am honoured to have been appointed to lead the Asia Pacific region at such an exciting time," said Alistair Macrae. "As boards, CEOs, and senior leaders across the region navigate heightened economic uncertainty, rapid technological change, and critical talent gaps, the need for highly strategic and adaptable leadership is of critical importance. I look forward to working closely with our exceptional teams across the entire region to help our clients navigate the increasingly complex global leadership landscape."

Commenting on the new appointment, Matthias Oberholzer said: "Alistair's appointment is part of our ongoing commitment to planned leadership succession, ensuring we bring fresh perspectives to our regional operations. Alistair has a proven track record of understanding the unique cultural and business dynamics across the region. We are confident that his broad regional vision, spanning from Australia to key hubs in India, North and South Asia, will bring immense value to our clients as they build world-class leadership teams."

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Following his successful leadership in the APAC region, Oberholzer will transition back to focusing fully on his global advisory work. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, Oberholzer will continue advising organisations on CEO and board leadership, succession, executive assessment, and senior leadership matters across the insurance, banking, and private equity industries.

Macrae is also a member of Russell Reynolds Associates Global Senior Leadership Team. He joined the firm after a successful corporate career, including six years with Fairfax Media Limited as CFO of the digital business, and corporate strategy roles at Tabcorp Holdings Limited. He began his career with Ernst & Young within the Minerals, Energy and Utilities Practice. Macrae received his BCom from the University of Melbourne and his MBA from the Melbourne Business School. He is also a qualified Chartered Accountant.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory firm. Our 500+ consultants in 47 offices work with public, private, and nonprofit organisations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic, sustainability, and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture, and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organisations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. Find out more at www.russellreynolds.com.

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