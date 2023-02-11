Russia to cut oil output from March over Western caps

Frankfurt, February 10
Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month in response to the West capping the price of its crude over the war in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, according to multiple Russian news media reports.
Price ceiling
- The G7 nations have imposed a $60-per-barrel cap on Russian oil shipped to non-Western countries
“As of today, we fully sell all our crude output, but as we stated before, we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the price ceiling,’” Novak said, in remarks carried on the Russian TASS news agency.
“In connection with that, Russia will voluntarily cut production by 500,000 barrels a day. It will help restore market-style relations,” he said.
International benchmark Brent crude rose 2.5% Friday, to $86.67 per barrel.
The Group of Seven major democracies have imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil shipped to non-Western countries. The goal is to keep oil flowing to global markets to prevent price spikes seen last year while limiting Russia’s financial gains that can be used to pay for the war against Ukraine. — AP
