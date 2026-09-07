Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko Visits Tver State Medical University as New Academic Year Begins

SMPL

New Delhi [India], September 7: The new academic year at Tver State Medical University began with a significant visit from Russia’s top healthcare leadership. Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, visited Tver State Medical University on September 1, 2026, as the university welcomed its new batch of students for the 2026-27 academic year.

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Murashko attended the university’s Knowledge Day celebration along with Vitaly Korolev, Acting Governor of the Tver Region, and Prof. Alexander Grigorievich Sonis, Rector of Tver State Medical University. The presence of senior representatives from Russia’s healthcare, government, and academic sectors gave the occasion special significance and highlighted the important role of medical education in preparing the country’s future doctors.

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For the first-year students, Knowledge Day marked much more than the beginning of a new academic session. It marked the start of a long journey of medical education, practical learning, clinical exposure, and professional development.

Health Minister Addresses the New Generation of Medical Students

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The visit of the Russian Health Minister comes at an important time for medical education and healthcare in the country. Medical universities such as Tver State Medical University play a vital role in preparing qualified healthcare professionals who will eventually serve patients across Russia and beyond.

The presence of the Health Minister at the university’s opening ceremony also underlined the close connection between medical education and the country’s healthcare system. For students beginning their medical careers, the occasion provided an opportunity to receive a message of encouragement from one of the country’s senior healthcare policymakers.

The university has a long history of medical education, dating back to 1936, and has developed into an important centre for training medical professionals. It is also listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools (WDOMS). Moreover, the university's international medical programme is NMC-compliant as per the applicable requirements for Indian students.

Why Tver State Medical University Draws International Interest

The significance of the ministerial visit is also relevant to international students considering MBBS abroad. Russia has been a destination for students from several countries who are looking for medical education outside their home countries, including Indian students exploring opportunities to study MBBS in Russia.

For Indian students and parents, choosing a medical university abroad requires careful consideration of several factors, including regulatory requirements, academic structure, clinical training, medium of instruction, tuition fees, accommodation and the overall student environment.

Tver State Medical University offers an English-medium medical programme for international students, while students can also learn Russian during their stay. Knowledge of Russian can be useful for everyday communication and interaction during clinical training.

The university also provides opportunities for practical learning and clinical exposure as students progress through their medical education, allowing them to connect classroom knowledge with real healthcare environments.

For Indian aspirants considering MBBS in Russia 2026, regulatory compliance remains an important part of the decision-making process. Students should carefully check the latest NMC rules, eligibility criteria, course structure, internship requirements and other applicable regulations before taking admission.

A Supportive Environment for Indian Students

Studying medicine in another country involves adapting to a new academic and cultural environment. Tver State Medical University provides opportunities for Indian students to participate in cultural celebrations and social activities, including Diwali, Holi and Navratri. Such activities can help international students maintain a connection with their traditions while building a community during their years abroad.

Affordability is another factor that makes medical education in Russia an option considered by international students. However, students should assess the complete cost of education, including tuition, accommodation and living expenses, rather than looking at tuition fees alone.

A New Chapter for Future Doctors

The visit of Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko to Tver State Medical University has given the 2026 Knowledge Day celebration a special significance. It brought the university community together with senior government and healthcare leadership at the beginning of a new academic year.

For the students entering Tver State Medical University, the event marked the first step towards years of learning, clinical training and professional growth. For students in India researching MBBS abroad and looking at options to study MBBS in Russia, the university’s academic history, international programmes and role within Russia’s medical education system make it an institution worth researching carefully.

For Students Exploring MBBS in Russia

For students and parents considering MBBS in Russia, particularly at Tver State Medical University, having the right information and guidance can make the admission journey easier. Students can seek assistance through the university’s official admission partners, Rus Education, for information about eligibility, admission procedures, documentation, and other requirements.

With more than 33 years of experience in guiding Indian students towards medical education abroad, Rus Education supports students through various stages of the admission journey. This includes assistance with university selection, documentation, admission formalities, visa applications, travel arrangements, and accommodation, helping students and parents navigate the process with greater clarity.

With counselling centres and branches across different cities in India, Rus Education provides students with access to in-person guidance and admission support. Over the years, the organisation has assisted thousands of Indian students pursuing medical education at universities in Russia.

Students and parents looking for further information about Tver State Medical University and MBBS in Russia can visit www.ruseducation.in or contact the Rus Education student helpline at 1800-833-3388.

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