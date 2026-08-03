Rustom Kerawalla Inspires Future Leaders at VIBGYOR Model United Nations 2026, Reinforcing the Power of Global Citizenship

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, reaffirmed his vision of nurturing future-ready global citizens as the Group successfully hosted the 16th edition of VIBGYOR Model United Nations (VIBGYOR MUN 2026) at Hyatt Regency Pune. Bringing together more than 750 student delegates from over 40 schools across India and overseas, the four-day conference demonstrated how experiential learning can prepare young people to become thoughtful leaders capable of addressing complex global challenges.

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Centred on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10 - Reduced Inequalities, VIBGYOR MUN 2026 encouraged students to engage in diplomacy, negotiation, critical thinking and collaborative problem-solving. Through debates, committee sessions and simulations, participants explored practical solutions for building a more equitable and inclusive world while developing skills essential for success in higher education, professional careers and responsible citizenship.

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Under the leadership of Rustom Kerawalla, VIBGYOR Group of Schools has consistently championed experiential education that extends beyond classroom learning. Initiatives such as the annual Model United Nations reflect the institution's commitment to equipping students with communication skills, leadership capabilities, emotional intelligence and a global perspective--qualities increasingly valued in an interconnected world.

Speaking about the conference, Rustom Kerawalla said:

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"Model United Nations is far more than an academic exercise. It is a platform where young minds learn to think critically, communicate with conviction and appreciate perspectives beyond their own. These experiences help shape responsible global citizens and future leaders who possess both confidence and character."

His vision of holistic education continues to position VIBGYOR Group of Schools among India's leading K-12 education networks, where academic excellence is complemented by leadership development, innovation and real-world learning experiences.

The conference was inaugurated by Mr. Darrin Farrant, Director, United Nations Information Centre, who encouraged delegates to become active global citizens committed to dialogue, cooperation and sustainable development. Over the course of the event, students participated in nine specialised committees and more than 20 hours of deliberations, discussing international issues related to equality, inclusion, governance and diplomacy.

Adding to the educational experience, the conference featured inspiring Fireside Chats with distinguished speakers from academia, social impact and industry, including Dr. Geetali Tilak, Radhika Dhingra and Mandar Apte. The highly anticipated MUN Colosseum, judged by Sanjay Lakhani, Sharon Mathur and Nuzhat Aziz, challenged delegates to demonstrate leadership, persuasive communication and collaborative decision-making.

Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson of VIBGYOR Group of Schools, highlighted the importance of values-driven education, noting that schools play a vital role in developing compassionate, confident and socially responsible individuals who are prepared to contribute meaningfully to society.

Among the highlights of VIBGYOR MUN 2026 were the MUN Colosseum, Midnight Crisis Simulation, student-led press conference, career guidance sessions, socio-cultural celebrations and the recognition of outstanding delegates and the Best Delegation. These experiences reinforced VIBGYOR's philosophy that leadership is best developed through participation, collaboration and real-world engagement.

Founded in 2004, VIBGYOR Group of Schools today educates more than 60,000 students across 40 schools in 15 cities and has earned recognition for academic excellence and innovation. Guided by Rustom Kerawalla's educational vision, the Group continues to invest in programmes that prepare learners not only for examinations but also for life, leadership and global citizenship.

As VIBGYOR MUN 2026 concluded, the conference left delegates with more than awards and resolutions. It reinforced a shared commitment to equality, inclusion and responsible leadership while reflecting Rustom Kerawalla's enduring belief that education should empower young people to create meaningful change in their communities and across the world.

Learn more about VIBGYOR MUN: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Uz9ZOsuBul8

Read more leadership insights from Rustom Kerawalla: https://rustomkerawalla.wordpress.com/

Follow VIBGYOR Group of Schools on social media for updates on student leadership initiatives, Model United Nations and future-ready education programmes.

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