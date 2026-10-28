Rustomjee elevates Resort-Style Living at La Vie with the Launch of an Exclusive Tower

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Rustomjee, one of Mumbai's leading real estate developers, in partnership with Keppel, announced the launch of a new Tower at La Vie, its landmark residential development in Thane. Positioned as the most premium offering within the integrated eight-tower community, this new launch of 58-storey tower will offer 3 BHK residences, with apartment sizes ranging from 930 to 980 sq. ft., each featuring a balcony. Designed for discerning buyers seeking elevated living experiences, with panoramic views, a dedicated rooftop pool and thoughtfully designed homes that reflect La Vie's resort-style living.

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Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anupam Verma, Project CEO, Rustomjee Urbania, Rustomjee Group said, "Thane has emerged as one of the MMR’s most established housing markets, driven by sustained infrastructure development, improved connectivity and the evolution of a robust social fabric. As the city has grown, so have the aspirations of homebuyers. Today, the decision to buy a home extends well beyond the apartment, buyers are looking for quality open spaces and projects that offer a superior living experience with long-term value. This shift reflects the growing maturity of the market and the evolving expectations of those buying today.

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At Rustomjee, we have always believed that great homes are created by bringing together thoughtful design and well-planned neighbourhoods that offer a lifestyle. La Vie was envisioned with this philosophy at its core, bringing resort-style living into an integrated community. This new Tower is a natural progression of that vision. It introduces a rare offering within the La Vie ecosystem, thoughtfully designed for larger spaces, privacy, and exceptional views, while continuing to benefit from the larger ecosystem that defines the project."

Mr. Ho Kiam Kheong, Chief Representative, Middle East & South Asia, Keppel, said, “The launch of a new Tower builds on the strong partnership between Keppel and Rustomjee and the positive response to La Vie’s earlier phases. Combining thoughtfully designed homes with the benefits of an integrated community, this Tower offers a distinctive living experience in Thane. Together with Rustomjee, we aim to deliver quality homes that meet homebuyers’ evolving aspirations, with functionality and liveability at their core."

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The newly launched Tower at La Vie, offers a more exclusive residential experience with larger apartments and curated lifestyle amenities. Each home is designed to offer greater privacy and spacious living and select residences will also feature Rustomjee’s signature Pod concept. Additionally, residents continue to enjoy the larger La Vie community, with its landscaped open spaces, recreational rooftop amenities and everyday conveniences.

Located in Thane's well-established Majiwada micro-market, La Vie marks excellent connectivity and robust social infrastructure, including key infrastructure projects such as Mumbai Metro Line 4, which has a dedicated station at Majiwada; and Metro Line 5 connecting Thane with Bhiwandi and Kalyan. The area has also benefited from the ongoing and upcoming infrastructure, including the Anand Nagar–Saket elevated road and the proposed Eastern Freeway extension connecting Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, strengthening access to key employment, commercial and social hubs. These improvements are further supporting the evolution of Majiwada as a well-connected address and contributing to sustained end-user demand in the micro-market.

Following the successful launch and strong response to La Vie, this new Tower marks the next phase of premium residential offerings in Thane.

About Rustomjee Group: Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the prominent MMR based real estate developers and a leader in the redevelopment space. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 41 Completed Projects, 17 Ongoing Projects and 21 Forthcoming Projects that cover all price points from Mass Market to Luxury. So far, the company has delivered over 29+ million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 46 million square feet of construction area in the works. A strategic asset-light approach, an integrated real estate development model, and a strong eye for quality and detail gives the Company's management team an edge over its peers. By successfully housing 19000+ families including re-housing 1900+ existing families through several redevelopment projects, the company has detailed understanding of (re)development process and is committed to generating value for all its stakeholders.

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