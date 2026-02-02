Rustomjee Group Marks the Next Phase of Mission 50,000 as Communities Come Together for Go Green Kasara 2026

30,000+ native trees planted over the last two years; 10,000 more to be added this monsoon as Go Green Kasara 2026 introduces Miyawaki plantations and community-driven weekend plantation drives under Mission 50,000.

Mumbai, September 2026: Rustomjee Group, one of Mumbai’s leading real estate developers has begun this year's Go Green Kasara initiative with CREDAI under its long-term afforestation initiative, Mission 50,000. As part of the 2026 campaign, the Group will plant 10,000 native trees this monsoon, taking the initiative closer to its goal of nurturing 50,000 trees in the Kasara region.

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Over the past two years, the initiative has brought together customers, employees, local communities, NGOs, environmental partners and volunteers to plant more than 30,000 native trees. This monsoon, the Group will plant another 10,000 native saplings, taking the initiative closer to its goal of creating 50,000 thriving trees in the Kasara region.

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The Plantation Month Campaign commenced on 9 August 2026, with plantation drives scheduled every weekend till 30th August 2026. The campaign invites customers, families, corporate partners, local residents and environmental enthusiasts to participate and contribute to improving the region's green cover.

The plantations are expected to support biodiversity, improve soil quality, strengthen groundwater recharge and create healthier natural habitats over time. This year's campaign also introduces the Miyawaki plantation method at select locations. By planting a diverse mix of native species in high density, the method helps forests grow faster and develop into self-sustaining ecosystems.

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The initiative reflects Rustomjee Group's continued focus on creating long-term environmental impact through community participation and ecological restoration.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Namrata Nulwalla, Chief Sustainability Officer, Rustomjee Group, said: "Environmental restoration is most effective when communities participate in it together. Go Green Kasara has grown through the involvement of customers, employees, local communities and partners who share a common goal of improving the natural environment. Every native tree planted today contributes to stronger biodiversity, healthier ecosystems and greater climate resilience over time. The introduction of the Miyawaki method this year is another step towards creating dense, self-sustaining green spaces that can deliver long-term ecological benefits. As we progress towards Mission 50,000, our focus remains on creating measurable environmental outcomes while encouraging more people to become part of this journey." Mission 50,000 continues to encourage collective action towards increasing green cover in Kasara. Beyond planting trees, the initiative aims to create healthier ecosystems and promote greater awareness of the role native plantations can play in restoring the local environment.

About Rustomjee Group: Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the prominent MMR based real estate developers and a leader in the redevelopment space. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 41 Completed Projects, 17 Ongoing Projects and 21 Forthcoming Projects that cover all price points from Mass Market to Luxury. So far, the company has delivered over 29+ million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 46 million square feet of construction area in the works. A strategic asset-light approach, an integrated real estate development model, and a strong eye for quality and detail gives the Company's management team an edge over its peers. By successfully housing 19000+ families including re-housing 1900+ existing families through several redevelopment projects, the company has detailed understanding of (re)development process and is committed to generating value for all its stakeholders.

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