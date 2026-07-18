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Home / Business / RV Organica Launches 31 Inspired Fragrances Collection -- Affordable Designer Scents for Every Home, Starting at Rs. 999 per 100ml

RV Organica Launches 31 Inspired Fragrances Collection -- Affordable Designer Scents for Every Home, Starting at Rs. 999 per 100ml

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ANI
Updated At : 11:58 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

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Panipat (Haryana) [India], July 18: RV Organica, a direct fragrance manufacturer and supplier operating under RV International from Panipat, Haryana, has officially launched its Inspired Fragrance Collection -- a curated lineup of 31 perfume oils that recreate the character of some of the world's most loved designer and niche fragrances. Every bottle is priced at a flat Rs. 999 for a generous 100 ml size, bringing fine-fragrance experiences to a far wider audience without the branding, packaging, and import markups that inflate luxury perfume prices. The full collection is available now at https://rvorganica.com/collections/inspired-fragrances.

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Because RV Organica manufactures every formulation in its own facility and sells directly to the customer, there is no distributor, importer, or retail chain adding a margin along the way. That factory-to-doorstep model is what makes a single honest price of Rs. 999 possible -- and it is the same model the company already uses to supply raw materials to cosmetic and personal care brands across India.

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Each fragrance in the collection is built as a complete top-middle-base pyramid rather than a flat, single-note scent, and the range deliberately covers every major fragrance family:

- Fresh & aquatic -- marine, citrus, minty, and ozonic openings for daily wear: Eucalyptus Spring, Atlantis, Element One, The Rizzler, Code, Chrome AZ, Splash ADG, and Cologne X.

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- Woody & oud-forward -- saffron, leather, and tobacco depth for festive and formal occasions: Arabian Oudh XS, Bombay Oudh, White Oudh FF, and Dark Nights.

- Warm & spicy -- cinnamon, pepper, ginger, and whiskey-spice signatures: Spice Ember, Spice Legend, Savage, and Tiger's Roar.

- Sweet, ambery & gourmand -- coffee, vanilla, and saffron-amber accords: BR 540, Black Opium XS, In The Stars, and Crimson Whisper.

- Floral & fruity -- rose, jasmine, peony, and pomegranate profiles: Flora Fauna, Scarlett, Luxe Temptation, and Love Fusion.

- Bold unisex statements -- Diamond Rush, Mystique Noir, Quinn, The Master, Alucard, Player, and Suburban.

What separates this launch from typical inspired fragrance offerings is the manufacturing origin. RV Organica operates its own production unit in Panipat and holds ISO, GMP, Kosher, and Halal certifications. The perfume oils are alcohol-free, formulated with skin-safe ingredients, and internal testing indicates six to ten hours of wear, making them suitable both for direct skin application and for use in personal care formulations. Every product ships with its Certificate of Analysis (COA) and Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) -- documentation that most fragrance sellers in this price segment simply do not provide. Orders above Rs. 999 ship free across India, and first-time buyers get an additional discount with the code FIRSTORDER on purchases above Rs. 1,499.

The collection is equally positioned for B2B buyers -- small perfumers, indie cosmetic brands, attar houses, and home fragrance businesses looking for cost-effective, recognizable scent profiles. With minimum order quantities starting at just 100 g/100 ml, bulk pricing, batch-wise COA and MSDS documentation, and private label options across a catalogue of more than 500 SKUs -- essential oils, carrier oils, fragrance oils, attars, hydrosols, soap bases, waxes, and body butters -- businesses of any size can source directly from the manufacturer without committing to large volumes. Retail customers and bulk buyers receive oils from the same facility and the same batch testing.

"The idea behind the Inspired Fragrance Collection is straightforward -- a lot of people love a particular scent but cannot justify paying Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 15,000 for the original bottle. We have spent years working with fragrance raw materials and we know these scent profiles inside out. This collection is us putting that knowledge to direct use. Thirty-one fragrances, one price, all made in our own facility -- and because there is no middleman between our factory and the customer, the price stays honest."

-- Vaibhav Gadi, RV Organica (RV International), Panipat

Availability & Ordering

All 31 inspired fragrances are available now at https://rvorganica.com/collections/inspired-fragrances with free pan-India delivery on orders above Rs. 999. For bulk enquiries, private label, or B2B sourcing, write to info@rvorganica.com or call +91-8937003005.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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