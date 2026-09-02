Rwanda Invites Indian Investors to Explore Opportunities in Critical Minerals, Healthcare, Tourism and Manufacturing

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 2: Rwanda is seeking to deepen economic and investment ties with India, with critical minerals, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing and film production emerging as key areas of potential cooperation.

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The opportunities were highlighted at an Investment and Tourism Opportunities Event hosted by the High Commission of Rwanda in India at Markata, Chamara Vajra, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, on August 28, 2026. The event was hosted by Rwanda's High Commissioner to India, Her Excellency Jacqueline Mukangira, along with the Honorary Consul of Rwanda in Bengaluru, Honourable Suresh Mohan.

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The event brought together representatives from India's business, government, healthcare, banking, hospitality, aviation and entertainment sectors, reflecting growing interest in strengthening India-Rwanda commercial engagement.

Among those present were Ravi Kota, Chairman of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), ADGP Murugan IPS, Karnataka ministers Satish Jarkiholi and K.H. Muniyappa, businessman and TriLife Hospitals owner Seekal Ramachandra Gowda, Principal Secretary Dr. S. Selvakumar, State Bank of India's Joohi Smita Sinha and Arjun Pandalai of Taj Hotels. The Kannada film industry was also represented by director Sunil Kumar Desai, actresses Sudharani and Prema, and Master Anand.

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Speaking at the event, High Commissioner Jacqueline Mukangira highlighted Rwanda's transformation and its growing focus on attracting international investment. She outlined opportunities available to Indian companies across multiple sectors and emphasised Rwanda's investment environment, tourism potential and growing infrastructure.

Healthcare was identified as another area with significant potential for collaboration. With Rwanda seeking to expand healthcare infrastructure and services, Indian healthcare companies and institutions could find opportunities to bring their expertise, technology and operational experience to the country's growing healthcare ecosystem.

Tourism and the creative industries also formed part of Rwanda's pitch to Karnataka. The country showcased its green landscapes, volcanic mountains, lakes and renowned gorilla tourism, while encouraging Indian filmmakers to explore Rwanda as a location for film and visual productions.

Critical Minerals Emerge as a Strategic Opportunity

One of the more significant opportunities discussed is Rwanda's mineral sector. The country is known for deposits of tin, tungsten and tantalum, commonly referred to as the "3Ts" and widely used in electronics, manufacturing, aerospace and other advanced industries.

Tin is an important component in electronic solder, tungsten is used in cutting tools and aerospace and defence applications, while tantalum is used in electronic capacitors found in products such as smartphones and laptops.

Rwanda's mineral sector has expanded considerably in recent years. Mineral revenues increased from approximately $373 million in 2017 to $1.75 billion in 2024, with the country seeking to develop greater domestic processing capacity and capture more value from its mineral resources.

The country is also exploring opportunities involving lithium and other critical minerals. Geological formations associated with the Karagwe-Ankole Belt have attracted interest for minerals including lithium, beryllium and rare-earth-bearing minerals.

For India, these resources could become increasingly relevant as the country expands its electric vehicle, renewable energy, electronics and defence manufacturing capabilities.

India has identified critical minerals as a strategic priority through initiatives including the National Critical Minerals Mission and Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL), which was established to secure mineral assets and supply chains overseas.

India-Rwanda Cooperation Gains Momentum

The Bengaluru event comes shortly after the first India-Rwanda Joint Trade Committee meeting held in New Delhi on July 30 and 31, 2026, where the two countries discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation, including in the minerals sector.

Greater cooperation between India's Geological Survey of India and Rwanda's mining authorities could potentially support geological mapping, exploration and responsible development of mineral resources.

For Indian companies, Rwanda could offer an opportunity to diversify critical mineral supply chains while establishing partnerships in a country seeking to expand investment and value-added processing within its mining sector.

Beyond minerals, the broader opportunity spans healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, tourism and creative industries, creating potential avenues for Indian companies with expertise in these sectors.

The Bengaluru event underlined Rwanda's intention to engage directly with Indian businesses and institutions and present the country as a potential partner for long-term investment and commercial cooperation.

With India seeking reliable international supply chains for critical minerals and Rwanda looking to attract capital, technology and expertise, the two countries have an opportunity to build stronger economic links across sectors extending well beyond traditional trade.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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