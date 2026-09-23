RX 100 and Valimai fame Kartikeya takes on a new challenge with COMEBACK as Actor, Writer & Director; Birthday Special Glimpse Out Now

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: RX 100 and Valimai fame Kartikeya Gummakonda is back with COMEBACK, a project he revealed on his birthday alongside a special glimpse that confirms a bold new direction. The announcement, made under his own banner Kartikeya Creative Works, positions him not only as the lead but also as the director, a dual responsibility that raises the stakes for this comeback after a noticeable gap in his filmography. His wife, Lohitha Reddy, serves as producer. The family-led production will grace the big screens in 2027.

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The glimpse frames the story through a voiceover noting three years without word of a boxer, played by Kartikeya. Early hints are thrown that the protagonist has been written off by many. Questions swirl around what a return can achieve after such silence, and the move clearly carries risk because the intervening years remain unexplained. Focused movement and prepared power are what the protagonist stands for. KR Kumar Manne's production design is expected to be authentic.

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Audiences can expect a boxing movie that favors grit and personal stakes over flashy excess. Training sequences should feel real and demanding, tracking the mental and physical cost of coming back. Kartikeya’s known fitness background adds weight to the physical scenes, and taking on direction while acting shows he is taking the bull by the horns.

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Vijay Bulganin scoring, Kalyan Suryaprakash editing, Shilpa Tanguturu on costumes, and Surya Akella as creative director form the creative team. With cinematography by Jagadeesh Cheekati, the film has Sudheer Telaprolu serving as the Executive Producer.

COMEBACK ends a clear gap in Kartikeya’s lead work and uses a birthday reveal to give the launch a personal edge. This is a surprise for the audience and movie lovers who were expecting Kartikeya comeback from past 2 years after Bhaje Vaayu Vegam.

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