RXIL Becomes First TReDS Platform in India to Declare and Pay Dividend

Declares 21.6% on the face value of its shares

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL), a Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform promoted by SIDBI and National Stock Exchange of India, along with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank, has declared and paid an interim dividend of 21.6% on the face value of its shares, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of India's TReDS ecosystem. The dividend declaration positions RXIL as the first TReDS platform in the country to return capital to its stakeholders, reflecting the maturity, resilience, and financial sustainability of a market infrastructure built to address structural liquidity challenges faced by MSMEs.

This milestone is underpinned by RXIL's scale and depth of operations. Since inception in 2016, the platform has enabled financing of over ₹2.6 lakh crore across more than one crore invoices, supporting over 57,000 MSMEs through timely access to working capital. With a network of over 3,200 buyers and more than 70 financiers, including banks and NBFCs, RXIL facilitates monthly transaction volumes of around ₹12,000 crore, reinforcing its role as a system-level enabler in India's receivables financing landscape.

Commenting on the milestone, Ketan Gaikwad, MD & CEO, RXIL, said, "TReDS has fundamentally changed how capital flows to MSMEs in India by bringing together small suppliers, large buyers and financiers on a single, trusted digital infrastructure. At RXIL, our focus has always been on building a scalable, transparent marketplace that reduces friction in receivables financing and makes working capital accessible at the cost of the buyer's credit, not the MSME's balance sheet. The declaration of an interim dividend is a reflection of this ecosystem led approach maturing, supported by consistent profitability and responsible growth. As the TReDS market expands, RXIL will continue to play a leadership role in deepening participation, including state governments, and strengthening liquidity access for MSMEs across the country."

Over the years, RXIL has helped shape the TReDS ecosystem by addressing delayed payments and working capital constraints faced by MSMEs through a transparent, market-led digital framework. By bringing buyers, sellers and financiers onto a single platform, it has streamlined receivables cycles, improved liquidity predictability for MSMEs and enabled more efficient capital flow across supply chains, reinforcing TReDS as a systemic enabler of MSME-led growth.

RXIL TReDS platform turned profitable in 2023, wiping off accumulated losses in FY24 and reporting a strong profit performance in FY25, enabling the dividend distribution. Platform throughput has scaled significantly from ₹223 crore in FY18 to ₹80,457 crore in FY25, demonstrating sustained growth.

In addition, RXIL is currently the only TReDS platform enabling State Government participation, with active engagements from the Governments of Goa and Tamil Nadu. RXIL, which executed India's first TReDS transaction on 9 January 2017, has completed nine years of operations and continues to remain the country's first TReDS platform.

About Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL)

Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL) is India's first Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform, established as a joint venture between SIDBI and the National Stock Exchange of India, with strategic participation from State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank. RXIL received regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India in December 2016 and executed India's first TReDS transaction in January 2017, marking the formal launch of receivables-based digital financing in the country.

RXIL operates a transparent, rule-based digital marketplace that enables MSME suppliers, corporate buyers and multiple financiers to participate in receivables financing, facilitating timely liquidity and improving cash flow predictability for MSMEs. The platform has consistently focused on strengthening institutional credit access by enabling working capital to flow at the strength of buyer credit rather than MSME balance sheets.

Over the years, RXIL has progressively strengthened the TReDS ecosystem through sustained platform development and growing market participation. This includes the introduction of digital onboarding for MSMEs, a steady scale-up in monthly throughput and a consistent expansion in cumulative transaction volumes and MSME participation. Since inception, RXIL has facilitated over ₹2.6 lakh crore in invoice financing across more than one crore invoices, supporting over 55,000 MSMEs, with participation from over 3,200 buyers and 70+ financiers.

RXIL continues to contribute to the evolution of the TReDS framework, including enabling state government participation, and plays a systemic role in strengthening receivables-based financing as a pillar of MSME-led economic growth in India.

To know more, visit: www.rxil.in.

