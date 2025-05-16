Ryan Group of Schools Celebrate Outstanding Performance in CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results were announced, and students from the Ryan Group of Schools across India have delivered an exceptional performance. From schools located in metropolitan cities to those in emerging towns, Ryanites have consistently achieved excellent scores, reinforcing the group's commitment to academic excellence.

Toppers from various Ryan International Schools have secured impressive marks across streams, with several students scoring above 95% in core subjects.

The top-achieving students of Ryan International Group of Schools are:

Grade X

1. Mst. Ayan Dutta, Ryan International School-CBSE, Bhopal Scored 99.20%. - State Topper

2. Ms. Parneet Kaur, Ryan International School-CBSE, Noida Extension Scored 99%.

3. Mst. Dwij Bhardwaj, Ryan International School-CBSE, Sanpada Scored 99%.

4. Mst. Nehal Nitin Mandavgade, St Xaviers High School Midc Nagpur Scored 98.80%.

5. Mst. Kshitij Kotian, Ryan International School-CBSE, Sanpada Scored 98.60%.

6. Ms. Bavishibala Balamurugan, St Xaviers High School Midc Nagpur Scored 98.40%.

7. Mst. Anay Ashwani Sharma, Ryan International School-CBSE, Kandivali Scored 98.40%.

8. Mst. Anurag Garg, Ryan International School Sector-31 Gurugram, Scored 98.40%.

9. Ms. Hansika Chauhan, Ryan International School Sector-31 Gurugram, Scored 98.40%.

10. Mst. Aayush Nagrale, Ryan International School-CBSE, Kandivali Scored 98.20%.

Grade XII

Science Stream

1. Ms. Gunika Anand, Ryan International School-CBSE, Mayur Vihar Scored 97.80%.

2. Ms. Gunishka, Anand Ryan International School-CBSE, Mayur Vihar Scored 97.80%.

3. Ms. Ritika Barat, Ryan International School-CBSE, Kandivali scored 97.60%.

Commerce Stream

1. Mst. Priyansh Gupta, Ryan International School-CBSE, Vasant Kunj scored 98.80%.

2. Ms. Akshita Grover, Ryan International School-CBSE, sector 25 - Rohini scored 98.20%.

3. Ms. Ishita Dhiman, Ryan International School-CBSE, Ludhiana scored 98.20%.

Humanities Stream

1. Mst. Ajar Singla, Ryan International School-CBSE, Ludhiana scored 98.80%.

2. Mst. Maihtab Singh, Ryan International School-CBSE, Patiala 98%.

3. Ms. Sampada Gumber, Ryan International School-CBSE, Jaipur VT scored 97.80%.

As students, parents, and educators eagerly awaited the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results, several high achievers shared reflections on their journey:

Speaking about the success Mst. Ayan Dutta, State Topper (99.20%), Ryan International School-CBSE, Bhopal said, "I believe consistency was the key to my success. I dedicated 3 to 4 focused hours daily, adjusting time based on how well I grasped each subject. I had to spend more time on Social Studies, but I never took any external coaching -- all my preparation was through Ryan International School. The support and guidance from my teachers played a huge role. They were always there to clarify my doubts and help me stay motivated. I also used YouTube to better understand complex topics. A few months before the exams, I distanced myself from social media to avoid distractions and stay focused on my goal. I aspire to become an engineer by clearing IIT JEE".

Mst. Priyansh Gupta, Ryan International School-CBSE, Vasant Kunj (Commerce Stream- 98.80%)) said, "Throughout my school years, I relied on regular self-study and made it a point to clear my doubts promptly, which helped me strengthen my concepts. I plan to pursue a bachelor's degree in Economics, followed by higher studies in the same field. My dream is to serve the country through entrepreneurship--by creating opportunities and solutions that can truly make a difference. As I move ahead, I carry with me the values and discipline instilled in me both at home and in school. I'm sincerely grateful to my parents and my alma mater for their unwavering support, which has played a vital role in shaping my journey."

Mst. Ajar Singla, Ryan International School-CBSE, Ludhiana (Humanities Stream- 98.80%) said, "Scoring 98.8% and standing third in the district overall--and first in Humanities--feels incredibly rewarding. I'm thankful for the constant support of my teachers who guided me throughout the year, and for the encouragement from my parents that kept me going. This journey had its challenges, but with consistent effort and the right mindset, it all came together. I'm grateful for everyone who played a part in this achievement."

While congratulating the students on their success, Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Schools, said, "We thank our LORD Jesus Christ for this year's outstanding CBSE results. We are proud of our Ryanites for their resilience, dedication, and consistent academic excellence. Our focus on technology-driven learning, hardwork of our students and dedication of teachers ensured excellent results. We thank our stakeholders for their unwavering efforts and support. At Ryan Group, we remain committed to academic excellence and holistic development as we nurture tomorrow's leaders".

Ms. Ritika Barat, Ryan International School, Kandivali (Science Stream - 97.60%), said, "The last few years have been incredibly challenging, but I chose to stay focused on my goals. Even while undergoing continuous treatment, I remained committed to my studies. I couldn't study for long hours, but I made sure that whatever time I had was used effectively. I relied entirely on self-study, supported by online mock tests and resources. I'm deeply thankful to my parents, teachers, and my school for being my constant pillars of strength. Clearing JEE Mains and scoring 97.60% in Class 12, despite all odds, has made me believe that resilience and the right support system can truly make anything possible."

Ryan International Schools have once again proved why they remain the first choice for parents. Year on year, the academic results of Ryanites have excelled and this is a testament to the strong academic processes which have been honed over the years to provide individualized attention to all students.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688388/CBSE_Class_10_and_12_Results_2025.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687598/Ryan_Group_Logo.jpg

