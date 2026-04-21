Ryan Group of Schools Celebrates Stellar Performance in CBSE Class 10 Board Exams

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: The Ryan Group of Schools is immensely proud to announce the outstanding achievements of its students in the recently declared CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations. These outstanding results come as the group celebrates its Gilden Jubilee - 50 glorious years of transforming lives through quality education. The Ryan Group umbrella have once again registered phenomenal results, with several students securing top ranks across the region. Students Shine with Exceptional Academic Performance.

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Leading the extraordinary roster of achievers is Mst. Dhawal Sawant from Ryan International School CBSE, Kandivali, who emerged as the top scorer with a staggering 99.40%. Closely following is Mst. Garv Prakash Soni from St. Joseph's High School, New Panvel, who secured an exceptional 99.00%, and Ms. Trunal Ravindra Wandile from Ryan International School CBSE, Kandivali, with an impressive 98.80%.

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The management, principals, and teaching staff extend their heartfelt congratulations to all the students and their parents for this remarkable accomplishment. This phenomenal success is a testament to the students' relentless hard work, the unwavering support of their parents, and the dedication of the educators who guided them throughout the academic year.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Schools, said, "We are deeply grateful to the grace of Jesus Christ for blessing our students with these remarkable achievements. We are thrilled by the exceptional results our students have delivered this year. Their scores reflect not only their academic dedication but also the holistic, student-centric learning environment we strive to provide across all our institutions. We congratulate our young achievers and wish them the very best in their future endeavors."

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The Top Achievers of the Ryan Group of Schools for the CBSE Class 10 Exams are:

* Mst. Dhawal Sawant - Ryan International School CBSE, Kandivali (99.40%)

* Mst. Garv Prakash Soni - St. Joseph's High School, New Panvel (99.00%)

* Ms. Trunal Ravindra Wandile - Ryan International School CBSE, Kandivali (98.80%)

* Ms. Lakshayasree - Ryan International School, Sanpada (98.20%)

* Ms. Debapriyo Banerjee - Ryan International School CBSE, Kandivali (97.80%)

* Mst. Ramith Shetty - Ryan International School, Sanpada (97.80%)

* Mst. Atulya N Gupta - St. Joseph's High School, New Panvel (97.80%)

* Mst. Parth Pawar - St. Joseph's High School, New Panvel (97.80%)

* Mst. Suyash Patil - St. Joseph's High School, New Panvel (97.60%)

* Ms. Sakshi Rajesh Kolte - Ryan International School, Sanpada (97.60%)

* Ms. Aashika Yadav - Ryan International School, Nallasopara (97.40%)

The Ryan Group remains committed to its mission of providing global standard education, nurturing young minds, and empowering them to become confident leaders of tomorrow.

About Ryan Group of Schools:

Ryan Group of Schools is a premier educational institution in India with a widespread network of 150+ schools across 20+ states and 40+ cities, reaching learners across the country and abroad. Founded on the vision of fostering holistic development and academic excellence, the group is dedicated to nurturing lifelong learners who are equipped to face the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

With a rich legacy spanning 50 years, Ryan Group of Schools has established itself as a beacon of educational excellence, combining academic rigor with character-building values.

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