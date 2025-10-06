MUMBAI, India, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ryan Group of Institutions takes immense pride in announcing that its Managing Director, Dr. Grace Pinto, has been conferred with the Mahatma Award 2025 for Lifetime Achievement and Business Leadership, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of education and her profound social impact.

The prestigious award ceremony was held on 1st October 2025 at the India International Centre, New Delhi, and was jointly organised by the Mahatma Foundation and the Aditya Birla Group. The honour was presented to Dr. Pinto by Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Guest of Honour included Mr. A. Annamalai, Director of the National Gandhi Museum, and Mr. Santosh Kumar Jha, CMD of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

The Mahatma Award celebrates global impact leaders and changemakers—individuals and organisations committed to building a just, compassionate, and sustainable future. Instituted by Gandhian and Indian lawyer, Mr. Amit Sachdeva, and supported by philanthropist, Mrs. Rajashree Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Centre for Rural Development and Community Initiatives, the award honours those who embody Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy of service, sustainability, and social responsibility.

The event was attended by several eminent personalities, including:

• Dr. Mallika Sarabhai, renowned classical dancer and social activist

• Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & MD, GAIL (India) Ltd.

• Mr. Vishad P. Mafatlal, Executive Chairman, Navin Fluorine International & Mafatlal Group

• Mr. Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairperson & MD, NLC India

• Mr. Manish Patil, Director, ONGC

Dr. Grace Pinto was lauded for her visionary leadership and steadfast dedication to empowering generations through quality education. Under her guidance, the Ryan Group has transformed the educational landscape by nurturing young minds with a blend of academic excellence, character building, and social consciousness. Her consistent efforts towards environmental sustainability and community development have further strengthened her legacy as a transformative leader in education.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Grace Pinto, said, "I am deeply humbled to receive the Mahatma Award and I am grateful to Lord Jesus Christ for this recognition. This honour belongs to the entire Ryan family — our students, educators, and parents — who continue to uphold the values of service, compassion, and excellence inspired by Mahatma Gandhi. Our mission remains to educate, empower, and contribute meaningfully to the progress of our nation."

This prestigious recognition is yet another milestone in Dr. Pinto's illustrious journey of nation-building through education and values-driven leadership, reaffirming her enduring impact on India's social and educational fabric.

About Ryan Group of Institutions:

The Ryan Group is one of India's largest chains of K-12 institutions, committed to delivering holistic education through academic excellence, innovation, and character formation. With over 150 schools across India and abroad, the group continues to empower millions of students to become responsible global citizens.

Website: www.ryangroup.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789328/RYAN_GROUP_Mahatma_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1687598/5546716/Ryan_Group_Logo.jpg

