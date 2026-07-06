Ryan Pinto Highlights Role of Technology and Holistic Education at Ryan Group of Schools

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 6: The landscape of Indian education is currently witnessing a paradigm shift, moving away from the static, textbook-heavy methods of the past toward a dynamic, tech-infused ecosystem. As we navigate the complexities of the 21st century, technology integration is no longer a luxury but an urgent need to bridge the gap between traditional learning and global workforce demands.

Advertisement

At the forefront of this revolution is Ryan Pinto, CEO of Ryan Group of Schools. A visionary leader in the field, Pinto has been a key architect in modernizing Indian pedagogy by blending cutting-edge innovation with future-ready skills across the Ryan Group of Schools.

Advertisement

To better understand the impact of this digital transition, let us explore the unique insights and strategic vision he brings to the table.

The technological dimension in Indian schools has expanded far beyond simple digital screens, creating a multi-sensory and highly interactive environment. Institutions are now integrating immersive technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) to bring complex subjects like anatomy, history, and space exploration to life through 3D simulations.

Advertisement

Robotics and Maker Labs, often supported by the Atal Tinkering Labs initiative, are becoming standard features, allowing students to engage in hands-on engineering, coding, 3D printing, and design thinking. Artificial Intelligence is playing a growing role in providing personalized learning paths and automating administrative tasks. The broader tech stack includes cloud-based Learning Management Systems (LMS) like Ryan School OS, high-speed broadband connectivity, and collaborative platforms that bridge the gap even for students in smaller towns.

This holistic tech integration ensures that students are not just consumers of digital content but active creators and innovators in a globally connected classroom.

The shift toward a tech-infused ecosystem is more than a conceptual goal; it is a measurable reality reflected in recent national data. According to the UDISE+ 2024-25 report from the Ministry of Education, digital readiness in Indian schools has reached an all-time high, with 64.7% of schools now equipped with computer access - a notable increase from 57.2% in the previous year. Internet connectivity has surged to 63.5% of institutions (up from 53.9%), while electricity access stands at approximately 93.7%. This momentum is further validated by shifting public sentiment; a 2024 K-12 Techno Services All India Parent Survey revealed that 87% of parents view technology as essential for their children's life-skill development.

Reflecting on this digital surge, Ryan Pinto says: "These statistics are not just numbers on a page but represent a fundamental rewriting of the Indian educational DNA."

He adds: "While infrastructure like high-speed internet and hardware is the essential 'skeleton' of a modern school, the true soul of this transformation lies in how we leverage these tools to foster empathy, ethics, and critical thinking."

In his view, the leap in computer access is a testament to India's collective urgency to democratize quality education.

However, Ryan Pinto cautions, "Technology must remain a powerful enabler rather than a replacement for the human touch. As we integrate AI and immersive simulations, our focus must shift from 'content delivery' to 'character building,' ensuring that students do not just become technically proficient, but also socially responsible leaders."

For him, the ultimate goal of this tech-driven paradigm is to create an equitable landscape where a child in a remote village has the same window to the world as a student in a metropolitan hub, effectively turning the "digital divide" into a "digital bridge" that prepares every Indian learner for the complexities of a globalized future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)