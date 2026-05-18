S A Tech Software India Limited Announces H2 FY26 and FY26 Results

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: S A Tech Software India Limited, a leading IT consulting and digital engineering services company, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26.

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The Company delivered a healthy performance during FY26, supported by strong demand for digital engineering, cloud transformation, and data-driven solutions. Growth was driven by increased client spending on technology modernization, expansion in global markets, and continued focus on innovation-led service offerings.

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During H2 FY26, the Company also strengthened its position in the GCC enablement space by successfully supporting global enterprises in establishing and scaling their India operations. A notable milestone was the successful enablement of Axiado Corporation's India GCC, reinforcing SA Tech's growing capabilities in GCC setup, engineering talent scaling, operational integration, and long-term technology partnerships.

Key Financial Highlights -

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* H2 FY26 Highlights

* Total Income: ₹6,354.54 Lakhs

* EBITDA: ₹608.14 Lakhs

* Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹280.63 Lakhs

* FY26 Highlights

* Total Income: ₹11,362.35 Lakhs

* EBITDA: ₹699.37 Lakhs

* Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹216.74 Lakhs

Management's comment:

Manij Joshi, Founder and CEO, commented:

"FY26 marked an important growth journey for SA Tech Software India Ltd, where the Company transitioned from a steady H1 to a significantly stronger and more scalable H2 performance.

H2 FY26 reflected the impact of focused execution, stronger client relationships, improved delivery efficiencies, and a sharper operational strategy. The Company reported Total Income of ₹6,354.54 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹608.14 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹280.63 Lakhs during H2 FY26 -- demonstrating a meaningful improvement across all key financial parameters over H1 FY26.

Beyond financial performance, H2 also represented a strategic milestone as we strengthened our order pipeline across digital engineering, cloud transformation, data-driven services, and GCC enablement through new client wins and deeper engagement with existing customers.

The successful enablement of Axiado Corporation's India GCC during the period further highlights our growing expertise in supporting global enterprises with scalable engineering ecosystems, talent expansion, and operational excellence in India.

Entering FY27, we believe the Company is positioned on a much stronger foundation with healthy demand visibility, an expanding order book, growing GCC opportunities, and improving business momentum. We remain optimistic that the strong H2 trajectory will continue into H1 FY27 and beyond."

About S A Tech Software India Limited

S A Tech Software India Limited is an IT consulting and digital engineering services company, offering solutions across cloud, data analytics, enterprise applications, and software development. The company serves a diverse global client base, focusing on delivering scalable, innovative, and technology-driven solutions.

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