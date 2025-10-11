DT
Home / Business / S-CORD holds second meeting to strengthen India's fight against smuggling

S-CORD holds second meeting to strengthen India's fight against smuggling

ANI
Updated At : 05:00 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The second meeting of the National Anti-Smuggling Coordination Centre (S-CORD) was held on October 10, 2025, at the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Headquarters. The meeting brought together representatives from 21 key agencies across India.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) on X said, "The second meeting of the National Anti-Smuggling Coordination Centre (S-CORD) was held on October 10, 2025, at the DRI Headquarters."

Officials from major border guarding forces such as Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles (AR), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Indian Coast Guard attended the session. Representatives from financial and intelligence agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Cabinet Secretariat, also participated.

The meeting further saw participation from several other crucial departments such as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Indian Railways, and the Division of Disarmament and International Security Affairs (D&ISA) under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Constituted under the directions of the Union Finance Minister, the S-CORD platform first met in April 2019.

The second S-CORD meeting marks a continued effort by the government to foster collaborartion among agencies and ensure that India's anti-smuggling measures remain robust and responsive to emerging threats. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

