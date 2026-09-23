DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / S. K. Offset Limited Announces Opening of Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 23rd September 2026

S. K. Offset Limited Announces Opening of Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 23rd September 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:08 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23: S. K. Offset Limited, an integrated provider of printing, packaging and labelling solutions, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, and close on Friday, September 25, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME).

Advertisement

IPO Details

Advertisement

-        Issue Type: Fresh Issue

-        Total Issue Size: Up to 23,25,000 Equity Shares

Advertisement

-        Issue Size: ₹29.06 Crore @ Upper Price Band

-        Price Band: ₹119 – ₹125 per Equity Share

-        Face Value: ₹10 per Equity Share

-        Lot Size: 1000 Equity Shares (2 Lots: Min Lot Size to apply)

-        Listing Platform: BSE SME

Anchor Book Fully Subscribed

The Anchor Book of S. K. Offset Limited has been fully subscribed, with a total allocation of 5,40,000 Equity Shares at ₹125 per Equity Share, aggregating to ₹675.00 Lakhs.

The Anchor Investors participating in the Anchor Book are:

-          Moneywise Financial Services Private Limited: 4,20,000 Equity Shares | ₹525.00 Lakhs | 77.78%

-          Strategic Sixth Sense Capital Fund: 1,20,000 Equity Shares | ₹150.00 Lakhs | 22.22%

Objects of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilized for:

-        Purchase of Plant & Machinery: ₹211.00 Lakhs

-        Incremental Working Capital Requirements: ₹1,865.92 Lakhs

-        General Corporate Purposes:

Share Allocation

-        Total Issue: Up to 23,25,000 Equity Shares

-        Market Maker Reservation: Up to 1,20,000 Equity Shares

-        Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 5,40,000 Equity Shares,

-        Net QIB: Up to 3,60,000 Equity Shares

-        Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 3,33,000 Equity Shares

-        Individual Investors: Not less than 9,72,000 Equity Shares

IPO Timeline

-        Issue Opens: Wednesday, September 23, 2026

-        Issue Closes: Friday, September 25, 2026

Issue Intermediaries

-        Book Running Lead Manager: Comfort Securities Limited

-        Registrar to the Issue: Maashitla Securities Pvt. Limited

-        Market Maker: SMC Global Securities Limited

Management Commentary

Mr. Pradeep Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, S. K. Offset Limited, said:

“We remain focused on strengthening our position as an integrated printing and packaging solutions provider. Our strategy is centred on technology upgradation, process optimisation, customer diversification and expansion of value-added packaging solutions. The proposed investment in machinery and working capital is intended to support our packaging capabilities, operational efficiency and continued business expansion.”

About S.K Offset Limited

Founded in 2007, S. K. Offset Limited is a Meerut, Uttar Pradesh-based printing and packaging solutions company engaged in offset printing, packaging and labelling. The Company operates four manufacturing facilities in Meerut and offers products including packaging cartons, labels, books, brochures, leaflets, manuals and other commercial print solutions.

The Company has expanded from conventional printing into value-added packaging and labelling solutions, serving customers across FMCG, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, corporates, institutional and education segments. Its approximately 1 lakh sq. ft. integrated manufacturing facility combines pre-press, printing and finishing capabilities.

Revenue increased from ₹4,820.34 Lakhs in FY25 to ₹6,667.29 Lakhs in FY26, while PAT increased from ₹154.41 Lakhs to ₹747.96 Lakhs.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts