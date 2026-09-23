S. K. Offset Limited Announces Opening of Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 23rd September 2026

VMPL

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23: S. K. Offset Limited, an integrated provider of printing, packaging and labelling solutions, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, and close on Friday, September 25, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME).

Advertisement

IPO Details

Advertisement

- Issue Type: Fresh Issue

- Total Issue Size: Up to 23,25,000 Equity Shares

Advertisement

- Issue Size: ₹29.06 Crore @ Upper Price Band

- Price Band: ₹119 – ₹125 per Equity Share

- Face Value: ₹10 per Equity Share

- Lot Size: 1000 Equity Shares (2 Lots: Min Lot Size to apply)

- Listing Platform: BSE SME

Anchor Book Fully Subscribed

The Anchor Book of S. K. Offset Limited has been fully subscribed, with a total allocation of 5,40,000 Equity Shares at ₹125 per Equity Share, aggregating to ₹675.00 Lakhs.

The Anchor Investors participating in the Anchor Book are:

- Moneywise Financial Services Private Limited: 4,20,000 Equity Shares | ₹525.00 Lakhs | 77.78%

- Strategic Sixth Sense Capital Fund: 1,20,000 Equity Shares | ₹150.00 Lakhs | 22.22%

Objects of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilized for:

- Purchase of Plant & Machinery: ₹211.00 Lakhs

- Incremental Working Capital Requirements: ₹1,865.92 Lakhs

- General Corporate Purposes:

Share Allocation

- Total Issue: Up to 23,25,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker Reservation: Up to 1,20,000 Equity Shares

- Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 5,40,000 Equity Shares,

- Net QIB: Up to 3,60,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 3,33,000 Equity Shares

- Individual Investors: Not less than 9,72,000 Equity Shares

IPO Timeline

- Issue Opens: Wednesday, September 23, 2026

- Issue Closes: Friday, September 25, 2026

Issue Intermediaries

- Book Running Lead Manager: Comfort Securities Limited

- Registrar to the Issue: Maashitla Securities Pvt. Limited

- Market Maker: SMC Global Securities Limited

Management Commentary

Mr. Pradeep Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, S. K. Offset Limited, said:

“We remain focused on strengthening our position as an integrated printing and packaging solutions provider. Our strategy is centred on technology upgradation, process optimisation, customer diversification and expansion of value-added packaging solutions. The proposed investment in machinery and working capital is intended to support our packaging capabilities, operational efficiency and continued business expansion.”

About S.K Offset Limited

Founded in 2007, S. K. Offset Limited is a Meerut, Uttar Pradesh-based printing and packaging solutions company engaged in offset printing, packaging and labelling. The Company operates four manufacturing facilities in Meerut and offers products including packaging cartons, labels, books, brochures, leaflets, manuals and other commercial print solutions.

The Company has expanded from conventional printing into value-added packaging and labelling solutions, serving customers across FMCG, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, corporates, institutional and education segments. Its approximately 1 lakh sq. ft. integrated manufacturing facility combines pre-press, printing and finishing capabilities.

Revenue increased from ₹4,820.34 Lakhs in FY25 to ₹6,667.29 Lakhs in FY26, while PAT increased from ₹154.41 Lakhs to ₹747.96 Lakhs.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)